Saturday (October 18) kicked off a long weekend and the country lights up for Diwali this Monday, but October isn’t done giving yet; it’s the best travel month India has, before winter properly arrives and the calendars fill up again. This list isn’t about bucket lists or trending reels or hype. It’s about the kind of places that don’t need either. One destination from every state, north to south, coasts to hills, each with a story of its own.

So if you’ve got a few free days after the festivities — and the patience to wander through ancient valleys, quiet towns, river islands, forts and forests — here’s a list of 28 places to go to next. Whether you’re chasing cold light in the mountains, walking through frescoed havelis in Rajasthan, or floating over Loktak’s living islands in Manipur, consider this your map for October and November travel plans: 1. Gurez Valley, Jammu & Kashmir: Gurez Valley lies north of Srinagar along the Kishanganga River, about 120 km from the capital and close to the Line of Control. Once closed to civilians, it opened to visitors in 2007. The valley lies at an altitude of around 8,000 ft and is surrounded by the Habba Khatoon peak, named after the 16th-century Kashmiri poet-queen. The population is largely Dard-Shin, an Indo-Aryan ethnic group speaking the Shina language. The valley’s isolation preserved traditional wooden architecture and grazing-based livelihoods. Summer pastures open from June to October; after the first snow, access via Razdan Pass closes for months. Post-monsoon October offers rare clarity; the Kishanganga runs turquoise, and meadows still hold their colour. The region remains ecologically sensitive, with limited guesthouses and strict military vigilance due to its border proximity. 2. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh: Spiti, meaning “Middle Land,” lies between Tibet and India at elevations of 10,000-15,000 ft. It forms part of Lahaul-Spiti district and remains one of the coldest inhabited valleys in the Himalayas. The Spiti River drains into the Sutlej, carving a high-altitude desert. Monasteries such as Key, Tabo, and Dhankar date from the 10th-14th centuries and follow the Gelugpa Buddhist tradition. Road access from Manali over Kunzum Pass remains open only from June to October, making late-October travel the last feasible window before isolation sets in. The valley’s ecosystem supports limited agriculture: barley, peas, and seabuckthorn. Recent years have seen slow eco-tourism growth, with homestays offering income to remote hamlets like Kibber and Langza. 3. Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab: Sultanpur Lodhi, located in Kapurthala district, holds special significance in Sikh history as the town where Guru Nanak spent 14 years and attained enlightenment around 1496 CE. The place hosts multiple gurdwaras, the most prominent being Gurdwara Ber Sahib, built where he is believed to have meditated beneath a jujube tree. The town becomes a pilgrimage hub every year around Guru Nanak Jayanti, which often coincides with the post-harvest October-November season; this year, it falls on November 5. Restoration under the 550th birth anniversary programme in 2019 improved access and riverfront facilities. The Kali Bein rivulet flowing through it remains central to the Guru’s story and local ecology. 4. Morni Hills, Haryana: Morni Hills lie about 45 km from Chandigarh in the Shivalik range, reaching altitudes of 1,200–1,500 m. It’s Haryana’s only hill station, named after a local queen, Morni. The area includes two interconnected taals (lakes) that maintain water levels through subterranean linkages, a rare natural feature. Also read: How I made it to the ground floor of the tallest mountain in the world, Mt Everest Forests are dominated by chir pine, oak, and acacia. The Morni Fort, recently restored, dates back to the 17th century. The hills host small patches of community-managed forests, making them a model for low-impact eco-tourism. Post-monsoon October is mild and green, before winter fog sets in. 5. Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Delhi: Adjacent to the Qutub Complex, Mehrauli Archaeological Park covers about 200 acres and contains remains spanning a thousand years, from the Tomar Rajputs to the Mughals and British. Key sites include Balban’s Tomb (13th c.), Jamali-Kamali Mosque, Rajon ki Baoli, and the Zafar Mahal. The Archaeological Survey of India and INTACH began systematic conservation in the 1990s, integrating pathways and signage. Late October light highlights the contrast of red sandstone and green foliage, and migratory birds return to the area’s stepwells. It’s one of Delhi’s few urban archaeological zones retaining original topography. 6. Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand: Mukteshwar, at about 2,300 m in Nainital district, is known for the 350-year-old Shiva temple that gives the town its name. It once housed the Imperial Bacteriological Laboratory (now IVRI), set up in 1893 to study livestock diseases. The British established orchards and forest rest houses, giving the settlement its colonial imprint. In October, visibility of the Nanda Devi and Trishul peaks is at its best. The region supports apple, apricot, and plum orchards. Eco-tourism initiatives here emphasize sustainable homestays and organic farming. The combination of clear skies and post-monsoon vegetation makes it a strong October destination. 7. Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh: Located 10 km northeast of Varanasi, Sarnath marks the site of the Buddha’s first sermon after enlightenment, known as the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta. Emperor Ashoka erected a stupa and pillar here in the 3rd century BCE; the lion capital from that pillar is now India’s national emblem. Excavations since the 19th century revealed monasteries, stupas, and inscriptions from the Mauryan to Gupta periods. The Dhamek Stupa (c. 500 CE) remains the visual anchor. October brings manageable heat and clear air before winter. The nearby Sarnath Museum, one of India’s oldest site museums, houses more than 6,000 artefacts. 8. Shekhawati, Rajasthan: Shekhawati spans Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu districts in northeastern Rajasthan. Between the 18th and early 20th centuries, Marwari traders built thousands of havelis decorated with frescoes narrating mythology, colonial scenes, and daily life. Pigments were derived from limestone, indigo, and gold dust, forming a unique mural tradition. Many havelis fell into neglect after the merchants moved to Calcutta and Mumbai, but restoration has revived heritage circuits in towns like Mandawa and Nawalgarh. The dry post-monsoon air of October preserves pigment clarity, and the low sunlight enhances wall colour contrast, making it the best season for walking tours.

The arches of Hindola Mahal in Mandu. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

9. Mandu, Madhya Pradesh: Perched on a 20-sq-km plateau in the Vindhyas, Mandu (Mandav) served as a capital for the Malwa Sultanate in the 15th century. Its architecture shows Afghan influence blended with local stone techniques — Jahaz Mahal, Hindola Mahal, and Rani Roopmati Pavilion being the finest examples.

The site’s layout integrates water bodies — tanks, stepwells, and lakes — reflecting medieval hydraulic planning. Archaeological Survey of India maintains 61 protected monuments here. By October, Mandu’s monsoon-fed tanks brim, and the climate cools, ideal for studying Indo-Afghan architecture in situ. 10. Sirpur, Chhattisgarh: On the banks of the Mahanadi, 84 km from Raipur, Sirpur (ancient Sripura) was the capital of the Panduvamshi dynasty (6th-8th c. CE). Excavations revealed Buddhist viharas, Shaiva and Vaishnava temples, and terracotta sculptures. The Lakshman Temple, built c. 625 CE, is among India’s oldest brick temples. Finds include monastic seals, copper plates, and evidence of trade links with Southeast Asia. UNESCO listed Sirpur in its tentative heritage list in 2014. October, after monsoon retreat, exposes temple basements otherwise submerged by vegetation, allowing clear structural photography and study. 11. Dholavira, Gujarat: Located on Khadir Bet island in the Rann of Kutch, Dholavira is one of the five major Harappan cities, occupied between 3000–1500 BCE. Excavations led by R.S. Bisht revealed an elaborate urban design with fortifications, reservoirs, and a sophisticated water management system. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021, Dholavira shows evidence of a signboard with Indus script, among the earliest examples of writing in South Asia. October’s post-monsoon air allows comfortable exploration of the site and its surrounding saline landscape before the Rann Utsav crowds arrive. 12. Lonar Crater Lake, Maharashtra: Formed around 52,000 years ago by a hypervelocity meteor impact, Lonar Crater in Buldhana district is 1.8 km in diameter and 150 m deep. It’s the only basaltic impact crater lake in India, set within the Deccan Traps volcanic plateau. The lake’s water is both saline and alkaline, supporting extremophile microbes. Surrounding it are medieval temples built during the Chalukya and Yadava periods. Studies by ISRO and IITs monitor its unique geochemical ecosystem. October offers clear skies, bird migrations, and bearable temperatures for descent into the crater. 13. Divar Island, Goa: Divar lies upriver from Old Goa, reachable by ferry across the Mandovi. Once home to Hindu temples before Portuguese destruction in the 16th century, it later became a Catholic settlement with baroque churches such as Our Lady of Compassion. Also read: How Ladakh’s traditional kitchens keep its food culture, and mountain spirit, alive The island retains Indo-Portuguese houses, paddy fields, and traditional feasts like Bonderam (flag festival). Post-monsoon October sees lush vegetation and fewer tourists than the coast. Ferries run daily, offering an authentic view of Goa’s hinterland culture and landscape continuity. This writer has good memories of driving through the island on a family trip a few years ago, and being dazzled by its serenity, far from the madding crowd. 14. Bekal Fort, Kerala: Located in Kasaragod district, Bekal Fort dates to the mid-17th century and was built by Shivappa Nayaka of Keladi. It covers 40 acres, the largest fort in Kerala, with observation towers overlooking the Arabian Sea. Later, it passed to Tipu Sultan and the British. The fort’s strategic design includes laterite walls, water tank, and underground passage. Archaeological and tourism departments have stabilised the ramparts. October offers post-rain greenery and strong surf, giving insight into Kerala’s coastal defense architecture before monsoon erosion begins anew. 15. Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu: The Nataraja Temple at Chidambaram, dedicated to Shiva as the cosmic dancer, dates from the 10th century Chola period, with later additions by Pandya and Vijayanagara rulers. Its golden-roofed sanctum represents the “Chidambara Rahasyam,” divinity as space. Bronze Nataraja icons originated here, combining metallurgy, theology, and motion. The temple remains a functioning centre of ritual and performance. October marks the beginning of the autumn festival cycle, when dancers and devotees gather under cooler skies.

Hampi, an ancient village in Karnataka, is dotted with numerous ruined temple complexes from the Vijayanagara Empire. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

16. Hampi, Karnataka: Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire (14th-16th c.). The site spans 26 sq km along the Tungabhadra River, filled with temples, markets, and royal enclosures carved into granite boulders. Major monuments here include Virupaksha Temple, Vittala Temple with its stone chariot, and the Lotus Mahal. Archaeological and epigraphic studies show extensive trade networks with Persia and Portugal.

October weather — dry, bright, and moderate — reveals the surreal landscape at its best. This writer has been fascinated by how the JSW Foundation, under the able guidance of Sangita Jindal, has brought Hampi to the national consciousness through initiatives like the Hampi Art Labs, which supports artists and art education. Kaladham, an international arts and cultural village spread over 10 acres in the JSW township, is a must-visit place for every heritage lover. 17. Gandikota, Andhra Pradesh: Situated on the Penna River in Kadapa district, Gandikota Fort overlooks a deep gorge of red granite cliffs. Built in the 13th century by the Kamma kings and later expanded by Qutb Shahi and Vijayanagara rulers, it served as a key Deccan stronghold. The gorge’s formation is purely geological, caused by river erosion over millions of years. Structures within include a granary, mosque, and temples. October’s mild heat and low haze make the site ideal for geological and architectural observation. 18. Ramappa Temple, Palampet village, Telangana: Constructed in 1213 CE by Kakatiya General Recharla Rudra, Ramappa Temple near Warangal was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021. Its brick superstructure is built of light porous material that lessens seismic impact, while the base is of dense sandstone. The dance postures of celestial figures (Madanikas) display high kinetic realism. The temple stands on the banks of Ramappa Lake, itself an example of medieval water engineering. October’s clear skies and manageable humidity favour detailed architectural viewing. 19. Konark, Odisha: The 13th-century Sun Temple at Konark, built by King Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty, is designed as a colossal stone chariot drawn by seven horses. The temple’s orientation aligns with the sunrise over the Bay of Bengal. Also read: Ramadevara Betta: Inside India's first and only vulture sanctuary Although partially collapsed, it retains some of India’s most intricate Kalinga-style carvings. The Archaeological Survey has installed sand barriers and drainage to stabilize its base. October, after monsoon retreat, offers stable weather before the December dance festival crowds. 20. Bishnupur, West Bengal: Bishnupur, in Bankura district, flourished under the Malla kings (17th-18th c.). The rulers, Vaishnavite patrons, built terracotta temples using local laterite and clay, creating a distinctive architectural school. Temples like Rasmancha and Jor Bangla show reliefs of Krishna legends and social scenes. The town also preserves the Baluchari silk weaving tradition. October’s dry air safeguards fragile terracotta from moisture damage, ideal for field visits and documentation. 21. Nalanda, Bihar: Nalanda University functioned from the 5th to 12th century CE as a major Buddhist learning centre with over 10,000 students. Archaeological excavations reveal red brick monasteries, stupas, and lecture halls spread over 23 hectares. The site was destroyed in the late 12th century by Turkic invasions. Its rediscovery in the 19th century provided key insights into Gupta-era education and architecture. October’s temperature around 28°C allows extensive exploration before winters. 22. Netarhat, Jharkhand: Netarhat plateau, 156 km west of Ranchi, rises to 1,128 m and forms part of the Chotanagpur highlands. Established as a British hill station, it retains colonial-era bungalows and pine groves. Known for its sunrise and sunset points, Netarhat has recently developed eco-lodges under the forest department. October brings mild temperatures (15–25°C) and post-rain greenery. The plateau supports sal forests and tribal settlements practicing shifting cultivation. 23. Yuksom, Sikkim: Founded in 1642, Yuksom was Sikkim’s first capital and coronation site of its Chogyal (monarch). It lies at the base of Mount Kanchenjunga within the Khangchendzonga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Norbugang Chorten and Dubdi Monastery (1701) mark the origins of Sikkimese Buddhism. The area is a starting point for the Dzongri-Goecha La trek. October offers the clearest views of snow peaks before winter. 24. Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh: Ziro, at 1,500 m elevation in Lower Subansiri district, is home to the Apatani tribe known for wet rice cultivation without livestock and a system of sustainable irrigation channels. The valley’s fields and bamboo houses are UNESCO-listed as cultural landscapes. The Ziro Music Festival, held annually in September, leaves behind calm in October when fields turn golden. The area’s biodiversity includes hornbills and orchids, and the temperate climate supports year-round habitation.

Living root bridges, Nongriat village, Meghalaya. Photo: Wikipedia Commons

25. Living Root Bridges, Meghalaya: Built by Khasi and Jaintia communities using aerial roots of Ficus elastica, these bridges take decades to grow and can last over 500 years. The strongest examples are in Nongriat and Mawlynnong, including the double-decker Umshiang Bridge.