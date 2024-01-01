1. Kamal Haasan: A Cinematic Journey by Hariharan Krishnan (HarperCollins): In his over six-decade-long career, Kamal Haasan has acted in more than 230 films in different Indian languages, directed movies and won several awards. His debut film Kalathoor Kannamma, as a child artist was released on August 12, 1959. Kamal became a heartthrob in the late 70s. He made his 100th career film appearance with Raja Paarvai, a 1981 film that marked his debut in film production. This book examines more than fifty of the superstar’s landmark films.





2. Knife by Salman Rushdie (Vintage): The Booker Prize-winning author, best known for his magical realist novels, was stabbed in New York on August 12, 2022, in which he lost sight in one eye and the use of one of his hands (the latter is showing signs of improvement). In Knife, he draws on the attack and its immediate fallout. In interviews, he has described writing the book as part of his healing process-"a way of kind of taking charge of it" — and not letting the incident control him.



3. The Showman: The Inside Story of the Invasion That Shook the World and Made a Leader of Volodymyr Zelensky by Simon Shuster (William Collins): Time correspondent Simon Shuster, who has had access to the Ukrainian president over the course of the Russian invasion, writes about the actor-turned war hero, his life, motivations and the wartime leadership, from the dressing rooms of his variety show in Ukraine to the muddy trenches of his war with Russia. The Showman tracks the President’s evolution from a slapstick actor to a symbol of resilience, shining light on how he managed to rally the world’s democracies behind his cause. 4. What Iranians Want: Women, Life, Freedom by Arash Azizi (Oneworld): In 2022, the killing of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, who was arrested for ‘flouting’ Iran’s strict religious dress codes, sparked a movement, with the battle cry, ‘Women, Life, Freedom.’ In the first major book on the new Iranian revolution, Azizi, a historian and the author of The Shadow Commander: Soleimani, the US, and Iran’s Global Ambitions, attempts to explain the movement that grew in the wake of her killing. The book will help you understand what is happening in Iran, who is protesting, and what they hope to achieve. 5. Shattered by Hanif Kureishi (Hamish Hamilton): On Boxing Day 2022, Kureishi had a fall in Rome, which left him paralyzed (he may not be able to walk or use a pen ever again). From a hospital bed, he constantly sent out updates on his health, through his blog, The Kureishi Chronicles, written with the help of his son, Carlo. In Shattered, he writes about what happened in the year that followed, alongside reflections from a life in writing, expanding the brutally honest material he has been sharing on Substack and X (Twitter). 6. Rosarita by Anita Desai (Picador): The first fiction in a decade by three times Booker-shortlisted author Anita Desai explores art, memory, and the power of the past. Set in Mexico in the present and India in the past, Rosarita has been described as “a beautiful, haunting novel that explores memory, grief, and things unspoken”. According to the publisher, “It is about mothers and marriage, about art and self-expression and the dark tug of familial and national violence, and about a young woman’s determination to forge her own identity.” 7. There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak (Viking): The new novel by Elif Shafak, the Booker-shortlisted, internationally bestselling author of The Island of Missing Trees and 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World, is set between the 19th century and modern times. It revolves around ‘love and loss, memory and erasure, hurt and healing, centered around a trio of characters living on the banks of the River Thames and the River Tigris – their lives all curiously touched by the epic poem of Gilgamesh from ancient Mesopotamia. They include Arthur, who is born in poverty in the London of 19th and whose only chance of escaping destitution, and an alcoholic father is his brilliant memory. A ten-year-old Yazhidi girl, Narin, in Turkey, runs against time after she is diagnosed (in 2014) with a rare disorder that threatens to make her blind. In 2018 London, Zaleekah, a hydrologist, who has been recently divorced, moves into a houseboat on the Thames to escape her husband; it is here that a curious book about her homeland changes everything for her. 8. Great Flap Of 1942: How the British Raj Panicked Over a Japanese by Mukund Padmanabhan (Penguin Random House): Mukund Padmanabhan's debut book tells the story of a period between December 1941 and mid-1942 when India lived in fear that Japan would launch a full-scale invasion. It led to a huge and largely unmapped exodus (of both Indians and Europeans) from both sides of the coastline to 'safer' inland regions. Situating the Japanese threat in a larger political context, the book dwells on the attack on Malaya, the conquest of Singapore, the bombing and eventual occupation of Burma, and the entry into the Indian Ocean to underline how it changed the face of both nationalist politics and British attitudes towards India. 9. James by Percival Everett (Penguin): The latest by one of America’s finest writers and Pulitzer Prize finalist reimagines The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn; it tells the story from the enslaved Jim's point of view. When Jim overhears that he is about to be sold to a man in New Orleans, separated from his wife and daughter forever, he decides to hide on nearby Jackson Island until he can formulate a plan. Meanwhile, Huck Finn has faked his death to escape his violent father and recently returned to town. Thus begins the dangerous and transcendent journey by raft down the Mississippi River toward the elusive and too-often-unreliable promise of the Free States and beyond. 10. The Architecture of Modern Empire: Conversations with David Barsamian by Arundhati Roy (Penguin): As a novelist, Arundhati Roy is known for her lush language and intricate structure. As a political essayist, her prose is searching and fierce. All of these qualities shine through in the interviews collected in this volume by David Barsamian. She touches upon the US empire, Indian nationalism, resistance, a writer’s work, and much more. This newly reissued and expanded edition, featuring interviews from 2001 to 2022 and a moving foreword by Naomi Klein, explores Roy’s evolving political thought and commitments across the tumultuous twenty-first entry. 11. The Cobra’s Gaze: Exploring India's Wild Heritage by Stephen Alter (Aleph Book Company): Stephen Alter, the author of more than 20 books of fiction and non-fiction, ventures into India’s jungles to explore the wildlife, from king cobras and snow leopards to tigers and elephants. Much of Alter’s writing focuses on the Himalayan region, including his novel, Birdwatching (Aleph, 2022), Wild Himalaya: A Natural History of the Greatest Mountain Range on Earth (Aleph, 2019), Becoming a Mountain: Himalayan Journeys in Search of the Sacred and the Sublime (Aleph, 2014) and In The Jungles of the Night: A Novel about Jim Corbett (Aleph 2016). His most recent novel, Death in Shambles: A Hill Station, was published last year. 12. The Incarcerations: BK16 and the Search for Democracy in India by Alpa Shah (HarperCollins): In her explosive book on the Bhima Koregaon case, Alpa Shah pulls back the curtain on Indian democracy to tell the remarkable and chilling story of the Bhima Koregaon case, in which 16 human rights defenders (the BK-16) – professors, lawyers, journalists, poets – have been imprisoned, without credible evidence and without trial, as Maoist terrorists. She unravels how these alleged terrorists were charged with inciting violence at a year’s day commemoration in 2018, accused of waging a war against the Indian state and plotting to kill the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Expertly leading us through the case, Shah exposes some of the world’s most shocking revelations of cyber warfare research, which show not only the hacking of emails and mobile phones of the BK-16, but also the implantation of the electronic evidence that was used to incarcerate them. 13. The Hill Of Enchantment: The Story of My Life as a Writer by Ruskin Bond (Aleph): In a new memoir, to be published to mark his 90th birthday this year, India’s beloved author will reflect on his journey, and the people he has met and formed a bond with. In an earlier compilation, Writer on the Hill, we were treated with a selection of fiction and non-fiction by Bond, whose stories fascinate readers of all age. 14. 2024: India in Free Fall by Sanjay Jha (HarperCollins): This book by the former spokesperson of the Congress Party offers a bold look at where we are as a country as the nation heads into the general elections this year. Jha argues that India appears to be in a state of free fall. Covering issues and subjects as potent as the othering of Muslim minorities, the bulldozing of citizens’ rights and homes, the dismantling of the judiciary, and the socio-economic mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, he investigates the questions that must urgently be asked before India goes to the polls, yet again.





15. Until August by Gabriel García Márquez, translated by Anne McLean (Viking): This rediscovered novel from the Nobel Prize-winning author of Love in the Time of Cholera and One Hundred Years of Solitude, is a profound meditation on freedom, regret, self-transformation, and the mysteries of love. It’s the story of Ana Magdalena Bach, who has been happily married for twenty-seven years and has no reason to escape the life she has made with her husband and children. And yet, every August, she travels by ferry here to the island where her mother is buried, and for one night takes a new lover. Across sultry Caribbean evenings full of salsa and boleros, lotharios, and conmen, Ana journeys further each year into the hinterland of her desire and the fear hidden in her heart.

