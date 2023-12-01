8. Journey to the End of the Empire in China Along the Edge of Tibet by Scott Ezell (Speaking Tiger): American poet and musician Scott Ezell explores the Tibetan borderlands in the twenty-first-century Chinese empire. He starts in Dali, in the foothills of the Himalaya in southwestern China, and extends north a thousand miles through towns and villages along the edge of Tibet, finally arriving at Kekexili, the highest plateau in the world, and crossing the Kunlun Mountains. Over the course of many years and numerous trips, he witnessed the rise of militarization, surveillance, destructive resource extraction and the killing of entire river ecosystems by massive dams. He highlights the environmental destruction, centralized national narratives, and the marginalisation of the minorities.

9. Shooting the Sun: Why Manipur was Engulfed by Violence and the Government Remained Silent by Nandita Haksar (Speaking Tiger): The ethnic clashes that broke out in Manipur in May 2023 have brought into focus the complexity of identity politics in the state. What began as an opposition by tribals living in the Hills to the demand of the Valley-based Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe status turned out to be linked to the problem of illegal migrants, refugees from Myanmar, and to the proliferation of poppy cultivation and ‘narcoterrorism.’ In this timely and urgent book, human rights lawyer Nandita Haksar explores a complex geopolitical problem, exposing the bankruptcy of identity politics in the state, never losing sight of those that have suffered — and continue to suffer — the most in this conflict.

10. Swadeshi Steam: V.O. Chidambaram Pillai and the Battle against the British Maritime Empire by A.R. Venkatachalapathy (Allen Lane): Swadeshi Steam, a tale of heroism and defiance in the face of colonial oppression, takes us to 1906, when Britain had an unassailable grip on grip on the world, with its navy ruling the seas, and its trade empire spanning the globe. But in Tamil Nadu’s small port town of Tuticorin, a lawyer named V.O. Chidambaram Pillai (VOC) had an audacious plan to challenge the might of the empire: to launch the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company to compete with the British India Steam Navigation Company that controlled the region. To make his dream a reality, he rallied native traders and citizens, raising the capital. But the company faced a formidable foe: British mercantile interests and the imperial state both backed its competitor. VOC and his allies would have to defy overwhelming odds to make their venture a success.

11. We, The People, and Our Constitution by Neera Chandhoke (Speaking Tiger Books): Neera Chandhoke, a political science scholar, shows us why our Constitution is as much a political and moral document as it is a legal one, and as Indian as the republic — with fraternity, equality, secularism and justice as its foundational ideas — it created. It shows how from the ‘Constitution of India Bill’ in 1895 to the 1925 Commonwealth of India Bill, the Motilal Nehru Constitutional Draft of 1928 and various Congress resolutions to the Constituent Assembly of 1946, the basic ideas were reiterated again and again. When the Constitution was adopted, ‘we, the people’ merely affirmed our faith in an idea of freedom that thousands of Indians had fought and died for. The book argues that despite its shortcomings, the Constitution has held our democracy together.



12. Where Some Things are Remembered: Profiles and Conversations by Dom Moraes (Speaking Tiger): Dom Moraes, one of the finest poets of the twentieth century, was also an extraordinary journalist and essayist. He could capture effortlessly the essence of the people he met. In this book, a collection of profiles, he shows us how it is done. The Dalai Lama laughs with him and Mother Teresa teaches him a lesson in empathy. Moraes could make himself at home with Laloo Prasad Yadav, and he could exchange writerly notes with the novelist and intellectual Sunil Gangopadhyaya. He was Indira Gandhi’s biographer — painting her in defeat, post Emergency, and in triumph, when she returned to power. He tried to fathom the mind of a mysterious ‘super cop’— K.P.S. Gill — and also of Naxalites, dacoits and ganglords.