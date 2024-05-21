Thirty years ago, on May 21, 1994 — when Indian economy had only recently been liberalized — the country was greeted with the wondrous news of a young Indian girl, all of 18, winning the world’s most important beauty pageant. That was Sushmita Sen, who became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe contest, held that year in Pasay City, the Philippines. Six months later, on November 19, 1994, Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss World in Sun City, South Africa.



Economics could have played a part, true, but Indian women are, indeed, beautiful, isn’t it? That was the sentiment that the common Indian women then held close to their hearts, for the crowning of Sen and Rai as the world’s most beautiful women was an acknowledgment of the latent beauty of the average Indian woman.

Indian girls winning the top two beauty pageants in the same calendar year — India remains the only country to have achieved that feat twice over, doing it again in 2000 — signaled the arrival of a massive market on the capitalist platform of the global economy. In 1994, and for several years later, it didn’t appear as simple as that; or at least, a majority of Indian women didn’t want to believe that those two fabulous wins were only a consequence of India restructuring its economy and opening the floodgates of its humongous market to the retailers of the world.

The Confidence Boost



Thirty years since those landmark moments, it all sounds so simplistic, naïve, and ingenuous. But it was a weighty moment in time because, unsuspectingly, those two global victories ushered in a paradigm shift in the confidence of the average Indian woman, not just in her capabilities but also in the way she could stride with confidence in her own skin.

Vandana Jayakumar, who was a teenager then and is now a digital marketing specialist based in Hyderabad, remembers: “It was an exhilarating moment for girls at that time and I remember the feeling of empowerment it imbued us all with. For the first time, the concept of ‘beauty with brains’ gained currency and it felt as if Indian women were not a shade less than anybody else in the world. That overpowering glamour would wear off eventually, but the sense of empowerment got rooted in the psyche of my generation.”

Usha Singh of the same generation, who grew up in Bhopal and is now a Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs professional based in Toronto, echoes the sentiment. She says: “These victories instilled great sense of pride among Indian women, and marked a significant cultural shift, encouraging Indian women to embrace their beauty and identity. The stigma, traditionally associated with the glamour industry, also began to dissolve, making it an aspirational career path. These wins empowered girls to challenge societal and patriarchal barriers, to pursue their own unique paths with greater confidence and autonomy. The ripple effects of these victories continue to resonate, as women of Indian origin worldwide find inspiration to be independent and self-fulfilled. The celebration sparked by these wins has become a lasting movement, promoting the empowerment of Indian women everywhere.”

The ‘Beauty Parlour’ Revolution

Sen and Rai as title holders strode the world like regular Hollywood celebrities, opening an altogether new dimension of possibility for Indian women, who were involuntarily yet willingly pushed to wake up to the concept of body beautiful, taking their first steps in what will eventually become the beauty and personal care industry.

The immediate impact was a rush to become ‘Miss India’ with the aspiration percolating to the masses right up till villages that were slowly getting connected to the world through cable television then. The emotional euphoria was caught for posterity by numerous entertainment creatives, such as the Hindi pop song Banungi Main Miss India (1996) by Mehnaz Hoosein (it also appeared in the soundtrack of the Deepa Mehta’s Fire the same year), and the television series, Main Banoongi Miss India (DD National, 2004-07), among scores of others.

The empowering trait of this realisation had been driven home and fueled the ‘beauty parlour revolution’ that too had only recently been set in motion in the country. Within no time, ‘beauty parlours’ — now known with more ‘upmarket’ terms such as style salon/ studio — mushroomed in every single lane of every residential colony of the country. After all, even without any aspiration to participate in a beauty pageant, every woman was beginning to pay attention to her appearance like never before. With looks that made her feel happy about herself, the average Indian woman developed unprecedented confidence. Of course, the flipside was that scores of women inadvertently fell prey to trying to achieve unnatural beauty standards and started pursuing cosmetic products blindly that claimed to make a woman beautiful like a film star. This contraposition notwithstanding, Indian women dived deep into the concept of self-care. It was not just women aiming at the marriage market or those hoping to become air hostesses that wanted to take care of themselves; regular mamas discovered that they had a legitimate right to feel good about themselves.

The simultaneously changing social mores, kickstarted with the turning of the wheel of economic liberalization initiated in 1991 by then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, changed the contours of every aspect of life in India. With more economic opportunities, social changes became more discernible, and more women than ever before started entering the workforce. Freedom of choice, to work and buy as one pleases changed the Indian woman forever.

Analyzing the social landscape in India of the Nineties, Dilip Cherian, image and communications consultant, and founder of Perfect Relations, says: “Modern cosmetic marketing, indeed, got a fillip at that time. Simultaneously, the hesitation to flaunt their own ‘body beautiful’ among young Indian women came crashing down. The middle class was soon also having disposable income to spend on cosmetics for the first time. Duties were down and products, in turn, had to be priced in a manner that they would become accessible to more of the masses. These trends got simultaneously played out through Bollywood. Another major factor kicked in soon. Increased urbanization in the country coupled with more women joining the workforce in non-adjunct jobs provided the stimulus for the changing scenario.”