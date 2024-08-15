1. Train to Pakistan by Khushwant Singh (1956): Set against the backdrop of the Partition in 1947, Khushwant Singh’s Train to Pakistan recounts, through the microcosm of the fictional border village of Mano Majra, the chaos and tragedy that befell millions, as Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims — once neighbours — turned against each other in a frenzy of hatred and bloodshed. Ordinary people, who had lived in peace for generations, were suddenly caught up in the whirlwind of political upheaval and religious animosity, forced to make impossible choices and endure unimaginable suffering. Unflinchingly honest, the novel neither glorifies nor vilifies any particular community, but instead presents a nuanced view of the horrors of Partition, where everyone is both a victim and a perpetrator in some way. The central plot revolves around the arrival of a train full of dead bodies in Mano Majra, which serves as a grim symbol of the carnage taking place across the country, shaking the villagers to their core and forcing them to confront the realities of the Partition in a deeply personal way.



2. Tamas by Bhisham Sahni (1974): The best-known novel of the prominent Hindi writer, translated by several people, including Daisy Rockwell, Tamas (meaning ‘darkness/ignorance’ in Sanskrit) foregrounds the brutal events surrounding Partition, and the widespread disintegration of social and moral fabrics that ensued during this period. Set in a small town in Punjab, it showcases how political machinations and the rising tide of hatred ruptures the lives of its diverse inhabitants. The descent into barbarism leaves no one unscathed. An utterly raw and unvarnished depiction of the atrocities committed during Partition, it is also deeply empathetic, as it seeks to understand the emotional toll that such violence inflicts on individuals and communities. The title serves as a metaphor for the moral and spiritual blindness that engulfs the characters, driving them to commit heinous acts in the name of religion and survival, even as they deal with the loss of their homes, loved ones, and identities. An indictment of the human capacity for violence, it underlines how there can be reconciliation and healing even in the aftermath of such devastation.

3. Sunlight on a Broken Column by Attia Hosain (1961): Few post-Partition novels evoke the intersections between tradition, modernity, and the evolving roles of women in the manner Urdu writer Attia Hosain’s novel, Shikasta Satun Par Dhup (Sunlight on a Broken Column, translated by Daisy Rockwell), does. Set in Lucknow, it’s an autobiographical account by a fictional character called Laila, the15-year-old orphaned daughter of a rich Muslim family of Taluqdars — caught between the weight of their ancestral heritage and the pressures of contemporary political and social disarray. It captures the tension between old and new, East and West, at a time when entrenched customs are slowly giving way to new ideas. What makes the novel attuned to its moorings is Hosain’s keen psychological insight. The personal blends with the political, as it always does; the Partition impinges upon Laila’s journey of self-discovery and empowerment. In this novel about loss and search for belonging, Hosain is also interested in offering a subtle critique of the patriarchal structures that seek to confine women to prescribed roles, ultimately presenting a portrait of a young woman who, despite the fractures and limitations imposed upon her, seeks to carve out a space for herself in uncertain times.

4. Clear Light of Day by Anita Desai (1980): Set against the backdrop of a decaying, old Delhi neighbourhood in post-partition India, it’s centred on the Das family, and particularly focuses on the relationships between the siblings — Bim, Tara, Raja, and Baba — as they undergo the emotional scars of their childhood and the burdens of unspoken resentments, unresolved conflicts, and lingering regrets. Desai captures the atmosphere of the crumbling ancestral home — it embodies both the permanence of familial bonds and the inevitable decay of old ways, as the characters are between the contrasting pulls of duty and desire, stagnation and change. Through Bim, the novel’s central figure, Desai explores themes of solitude, forgiveness, and the resilience required to confront the painful truths of the past while forging a path towards self-acceptance and reconciliation. Clear Light of Day is a meditation on the far-reaching impact of time and memory on human relationships.





5. Ice-Candy-Man, also known as Cracking India, by Bapsi Sidhwa (1988): This coming-of-age third novel by Bapsi Sidhwa (the Pakistani novelist of Guajarati-Zoroastrian descent who now lives in the US), set in Lahore, is the story of Lenny Sethi, a four-year-old Parsi girl who is struck by polio in her infancy and whose privileged but sheltered life in Lahore is irrevocably changed by communal violence. Lenny, who spends a lot of her growing-up years with her ayah Shanta, an 18-year-old Hindu girl from Amritsar, becomes an unwitting participant in the tragedy of Partition when she betrays the whereabouts of her beloved ayah, which results in the latter’s tragic abduction by an enraged Muslim mob. Sidhwa contrasts the innocence of narrator Lenny’s observations with the frenzy of a nation breaking apart. The novel’s complex layers of gender, identity, and communal tensions are brilliantly underscored by Sidhwa’s deliberate use of tense — the novel shifts between the present and the past to deepen the emotional resonance of the atrocities recounted. The novel has been adapted into the film, Earth: 1947, by Deepa Mehta in 1999. 6. Pinjar by Amrita Pritam (1950): The Punjabi novel, translated by Khushwant Singh, is centred on a young woman, Puro, whose life is upended in 1947 as she is forcibly abducted and later married to a Muslim man, Rashid, after her parents refuse to accept the defiled girl. What begins as a personal tragedy — her kidnapping and subsequent severance from her family — becomes a larger allegory for the displacement, loss, and fragmentation suffered by both people and nations during Partition. Pritam is empathetic to Puro’s internal struggle as she grapples with her broken sense of self, evolving from victim to a woman reclaiming her agency, in a patriarchal society made worse by division along the religious line. A heartbreaking story, Pinjar is also an indictment of the social and religious structures that perpetuate cycles of violence and repression.

7. Partitions by Kamleshwar (2006): One of the most memorable works by the pioneer of the Nayi Kahani (‘New Story’) movement of the 1950s, Kamleshwar, Partitions (translated from the original Kitne Pakistan by Ameena Kazi Ansari), enjoys “cult status as a novel that dared to ask crucial questions about the making and writing of history”. Using Partition as it ‘reference point’, it’s an imaginative commentary on the tragedies of human history that convenes a fictional court in which historical figures ranging from Babur and Aurangzeb to Hitler, Mountbatten, and even mythological gods are called to account for the partitions they have wrought — both literal and metaphorical. In this grand and surreal courtroom drama, the unnamed arbiter — a humble adeeb, or litterateur — serves as the voice of humanity, bearing witness to the narratives of division and devastation that have scarred civilisations across time. Through this kaleidoscopic exploration of history, Kamleshwar draws our attention to the atrocities committed in the name of power, religion, and ideology, invoking the memories of Kurukshetra, Hiroshima, Nazi Germany, and Bosnia to reveal the ongoing legacies of hatred and division that continue to haunt the world. In juxtaposing figures from vastly different eras and places, he blurs the boundaries between past and present, myth and reality, offering a penetrating critique of the forces that have driven humanity toward repeated cycles of violence and partition.

8. Partitions by Amit Majmudar (2011): Amit Majmudar’s debut novel is the story of Shankar and Keshav, twin Hindu boys who are separated from their mother in a throng of refugees; Simran Kaur, a young Sikh girl, escapes her father’s desperate attempt to preserve her ‘honour’; and Ibrahim Masud, an elderly Muslim doctor, who, despite his own suffering, finds a renewed sense of purpose as a healer as he limps toward Pakistan. The novel stitches together a portrait of the fractured landscapes — both physical and emotional — that Partition left in its wake, and explores the fragile bonds of humanity that form among people otherwise torn apart by communal mayhem. Suffused with hope, the novel is “alive with moral passion and sorrowful insight.”





9. Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie (1981): This phantasmagorical novel by Salman Rushdie, a master chronicle of modern India, tells the story of Saleem Sinai, who is born at the exact moment of India’s independence and whose life becomes a fantastical reflection of the country’s own struggles and triumphs as it comes to terms with its newfound freedom amid the political and social upheavals of the 20th century. The novel mirrors the fragmented and often surreal reality of modern India as Saleem, endowed with extraordinary telepathic abilities, recounts the lives of other children born in the first hour of independence, each possessing unique powers emblematic of the various facets of the country. It captures the chaotic beauty and contradictions of a nation in transition, and engages with broader implications of colonialism, nationalism, and the search for a cohesive national identity. A richly imaginative exploration of the interplay between individual lives and the grand sweep of history, it was awarded the ‘Booker of Bookers’ Prize and the best all-time prize winners in 1993 and 2008.



10. Regret: Two Novellas by Ikramullah (2015): Regret: Two Novellas by Ikramullah (Chaudhary), who was born a small village in the Nawan Shehr district of Jalandhar in India and moved to Multan after Partition, has been translated from Urdu by Faruq Hassan and Muhammad Umar Menon. In Regret, childhood friends Ehsan and Saeed look back wistfully at their once-idyllic lives, recalling a time of youthful freedom and innocent love before the Partition shattered their world, transforming lives and friendships forever. Out of Sight revolves around Ismail, a survivor of the 1947 carnage, who, haunted by memories of violence, now faces a resurgence of sectarian strife in Pakistan, which drives him to protect those closest to him.

11. River of Fire by Qurratulain Hyder (1998): This epic novel by the grande dame of Urdu literature, known to her admirers as ‘Ainee Apa,’ — first published as Aag ka Darya in 1959 — is inarguably the most important novel of twentieth-century written in the language. It unfolds across two and a half millennia, tracing the interlinked destinies of four central characters — Gautam, Champa, Kamal, and Cyril — each assuming distinct religious identities: Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, and Christian. Through shifting eras, the relationships among these figures evolve and reconfigure. Hyder juggles romance and war, possession and dispossession, throwing into the mix parables, legends, dreams, diaries, and letters with a lyrical and witty touch. A resounding declaration of cultural inclusivity, it underlines that Indian identity goes beyond religious boundaries and that such distinctions are inconsequential in the broader spectrum of shared heritage.

12. The Broken Mirror by Krishna Baldev Vaid (1994): Translated from the Hindi by Charles Sparrow, Krishna Baldev Vaid’s The Broken Mirror is a largely autobiographical work that draws heavily from Vaid’s own experiences in Dinga, a small town in West Punjab, during the summer of 1947, when he hid through the vicious riots before seeking refuge in a camp and eventually journeying on a refugee train to Amritsar, and then to Jalandhar. While the novel’s portrayal of characters and the riot itself remains deeply personal, with vivid recollections of the chaos that engulfed his life are fictionalised. The novel follows the life of a young boy named Beero and his circle of friends, unravelling through a series of vignettes that introduce an array of eccentric characters — a wrestler, a quack doctor, a prostitute from Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh communities. However, as Partition becomes a reality, plunging their world into a whirlwind of terror, it is the so-called insane who emerge as the only ones capable of grasping the true absurdity and horror of the event.





13. The Parition trilogy by Manreet Sodhi Someshwar (2021-2024: The Partition Trilogy by Manreet Sodhi Someshwar is a meticulously researched and gripping saga set in the period before and after the independence, the bloody Partition, and the fraught accession of princely states. The trilogy begins with Lahore, in which the political machinations of Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Viceroy Mountbatten shape the fate of the subcontinent, while ordinary lives, like that of Sepoy Malik in Lahore, are torn apart by conflagration. Hyderabad, the second book, details the struggle between the wealthiest Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, who resists accession to India, and the Communist rebellion and lawlessness that engulf the state. The trilogy concludes with Kashmir, in which Maharaja Hari Singh struggles to hold on to his kingdom’s future amid tribal invasions and rising unrest, leading to the first Indo-Pak war. What I loved about the trilogy is the way it brings to the fore the stories of women, that have been reduced to the footnotes of his-tory.

