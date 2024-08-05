“The art of writing letters is the art of revealing oneself in a way that conversation seldom permits,” wrote British writer Gerald Brenan, who spent most of his time in Spain. For most of us, letter-reading does what usual reading does not — it provides a window into the intimate and often unspoken aspects of the writer’s world. Unlike casual conversation, which is fleeting and usually guided by immediate context, letters are a contemplative reflection of thoughts, emotions and experiences. Each letter is a carefully crafted piece of personal communication, where the writer has the space to express sentiments with greater depth and consideration.



The process of reading a letter often feels like a shared moment in time, where the reader is invited into the writer’s world, much like stepping into a private conversation that bridges physical and emotional distances, even within the reader. Here are ten of the most profoundly heartfelt letters ever written — each one a must-read for those who value the depth and feel the resonance of personal correspondence.

Vita Sackville-West

1. Vita Sackville-West’s letter to Virginia Woolf (1927): Virginia Woolf, the celebrated modernist 20th-century writer, met Vita Sackville-West, the bisexual baroness who also wrote many bestselling books, ten years after her marriage to writer-publisher Leonard Woolf — in 1922. The two began an intense and passionate affair that lasted until Woolf’s death in 1941; it inspired Woolf’s novel Orlando (1928). This letter is a poignant reflection of Vita and Virginia’s deep friendship and literary collaborations. In the letter, Sackville-West discusses her own writing projects and seeks Woolf’s feedback, illustrating the mutual respect and intellectual exchange that characterized their relationship. This correspondence highlights the personal connection between Sackville-West and provides a glimpse into their connection which influenced their literary works, making it a significant artefact in literary history.



Excerpt: “I am reduced to a thing that wants Virginia... I am envious of your serenity. I am always in a turmoil, always in a hurry. I am never at peace. I envy you your calmness. It seems to me that you have a gift of living in a state of perfect equilibrium, which I lack.”

2. Franz Kafka’s letter to Hermann Kafka (1919): Franz Kafka’s unsent and unaddressed letter to his father is a raw and introspective critique of their strained relationship. It dives into Kafka’s sentiments of insufficiency and blame stemming from Hermann Kafka’s authoritarian impact over him.

Excerpt: “Everything I write is merely a commentary on the book of your life. I must repeatedly state the terrible burden of my upbringing. It is an old battle; one I have not yet won. But I can’t help feeling that my very existence, the essence of my being, is a rebellion against the life you imposed upon me.”

3. Kurt Cobain’s letter to Courtney Love (1994): Kurt Cobain — the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter for the seminal grunge band Nirvana — penned this letter to his wife, Courtney Love conveying his sense of despair and struggles in finding happiness despite his immense love, for her and their daughter, Frances. He expresses worries about the well-being of their family, amidst his battles.

Excerpt: “Don’t read this. I don’t want you to know my feelings. I don’t want to hurt you. But I need to be honest. I have been so unhappy and conflicted for so long. I am trying to find peace and happiness, but it’s elusive. I love you more than I can say, but I am in so much pain that I can’t escape. I hope you understand that this is not about you or our relationship, but about my own struggles.” 4. Gerald Durrell to Lee McGeorge (1979): In this exceptionally beautiful love letter written by India-born author and conservationist Gerald Durrell to Lee McGeorge, Durrell reflects on his successes in managing and expanding his menagerie with a mix of pride and melancholy. It is difficult to discern the best part of this letter because every part of it beautifully captures his adventures in nature with great clarity.

Excerpt: “All this I did without you. This was my loss. All this I want to do with you. This will be my gain. All this I would gladly have forgone for the sake of one minute of your company, for your laugh, your voice, your eyes, hair, lips, body, and above all for your sweet, ever-surprising mind which is an enchanting quarry in which it is my privilege to delve.”

Gerald Durrell

5. Vincent van Gogh’s letter to his brother, Theo (1888): Vincent van Gogh composed more than 600 letters, to his brother, Theodorus van Gogh. In these correspondences, Vincent explores the core of his visions and shares insights into his challenges while expressing his deep love for painting. He also reveals in them how his art consumes him and serves as a means to connect with deeper truths.



Excerpt: “I am always more and more convinced that a painter is someone who has to learn to see things in a way that others do not. In my mind, the painting must be an essential part of the artist’s own being, a reflection of one’s deepest emotions. I paint with a passion that consumes me, yet I struggle to convey the intense feelings that drive me. My art is my way of reaching out, of trying to connect with something beyond the surface of things.”

6. Virginia Woolf’s suicide letter to her husband, Leonard (1941): This famous letter is, in fact, Woolf’s last one written right before she tragically took her own life by drowning in a river in March 1941. In this letter, Woolf shares her despair and the conviction that she cannot bear the deterioration of her health any longer. Her pain and resolute decision to end it all are palpable.

Excerpt: “I feel certain that I am going mad again. I feel we can’t go through another of those terrible times. And I shan’t recover this time. I begin to hear voices, and I can’t concentrate.”

Martha Ellis Gellhorn

7. Martha Ellis Gellhorn’s letter to Allen Grover (1936): Martha Ellis Gellhorn, American novelist, travel writer, and journalist, considered one of the great war correspondents of the 20th century known for giving Ernest Hemingway the boot, wrote to her good friend and previous paramour Allen Grover about her time in Spain during the Spanish Civil War, showing the influence of the conflict on her as well as her thoughts.

