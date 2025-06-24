CM Stalin urges PM Modi to aid TN mango farmers in distress

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging immediate action to address the distress faced by mango farmers in the state, exacerbated by the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict disrupting exports.

The letter, also addressed to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, outlines critical demands to support farmers grappling with plummeting prices and unsold produce despite a bumper mango crop this season.

‘Severe financial strain’

Stalin highlighted the severe financial strain on farmers in key mango-producing districts like Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Dindigul, Madurai, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Theni. Prices have crashed from ₹20-25 per kg last year to as low as ₹3-4 per kg, largely due to halted exports to West Asia, a major market for Tamil Nadu’s mango pulp, impacted by the Iran-Israel conflict that began on June 13.

Though Iran and Israel have now reached a ceasefire, the conflict has left farmers unable to sell their produce, with many mangoes rotting in orchards.

Stalin’s demands

Chief Minister Stalin’s demands include:

Central procurement at fair prices: Stalin urged the Centre to direct agencies like NAFED and NCCF to procure mangoes at remunerative prices to ensure farmers recover their production costs.

FSSAI compliance for juice manufacturers: He called for stricter enforcement of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations, particularly the minimum mango pulp content required for private companies producing mango juice, to prevent exploitation by manufacturers.

Lower GST on mango pulp: Stalin proposed reducing the GST on mango pulp from 12 per cent to 5 per cent to enhance competitiveness and boost demand, thereby supporting farmers.

Implementation of PM-AASHA Scheme: He requested the rollout of the Price Deficiency Payment and Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) under PM-AASHA in Tamil Nadu, with a 50:50 cost-sharing model between the State and Central governments to compensate farmers for losses.

Widespread farmer protests

The letter follows widespread protests by mango farmers, particularly in Krishnagiri, where the state government facilitated talks between farmers and pulp manufacturers, leading to resumed procurement at better rates.

However, Stalin emphasised that Central intervention is crucial to address systemic issues, including export disruptions caused by the Iran-Israel conflict, which has choked key trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz, impacting India’s ₹3,600 crore mango export market.

Tamil Nadu, a leading mango-producing state with an annual output of 3 lakh metric tonnes, faces significant challenges as the conflict has led to a freeze on exports, particularly to West Asia, a key destination for its mango pulp. Farmers’ associations, including the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, have demanded regulated pricing and government-run processing units to stabilise the market.