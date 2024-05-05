Drought, severe heat, mildew attacks play havoc on mango production

This mango season is fast turning sour for mango growers in the South. For various reasons, production has taken a significant hit this year, pushing farmers into the doldrums.



For the third consecutive year, mango farmers and orchard owners are battling massive challenges such as drought, severe heat, low rainfall, and mildew infestation.

Skeletal mango trees

Take the example of Jayapal, a 56-year-old mango farmer from Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Last December, while pruning his 12-year-old mango trees, he had harboured high hopes for the upcoming season. He planned to purchase three cows and repair his house with the profits this year.

However, reality threw up a starkly different picture.



"Summer has begun. By now, the trees should have been laden with fruits, akin to a bride adorned with jewels. Instead, my trees resemble skeletons. While three years ago, I could expect yields of seven to 10 tonnes per acre, this year, it will be a struggle to reach even 2 tonnes," laments Jayapal, who has been suffering consecutive years of losses in his four-acre farm dotted with 250 mango trees.

Jayapal's plight is echoed by many mango farmers across India.

India, which boasts of close to 50 per cent of the global mango cultivation, has nearly 1,000 varieties of mangoes. Increasingly, more states are showing an interest in mango cultivation, helped by the release of hybrid and dwarf tree varieties by scientists to cater to the export market.

Rise in demand for Indian mangoes

Mangoes are truly the king of fruits, as they enjoy a premier position in exports among fruits, according to reports from the National Horticulture Board. Data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) says India exported 22 million tonnes of mangoes in 2020, 27 million tonnes in 2021, and 22 million tonnes in 2022.

The official statistics on exports will be available later this year.

Officials in the National Horticulture Board of India say among Indian mangoes, the Alphonso from Maharashtra, Dasheri mangoes of Uttar Pradesh, Totapuri from Andhra Pradesh, and Malgova from Tamil Nadu are in high demand in the export market.