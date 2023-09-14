YEIDA gives nod to draft Master Plan 2041: What is this plan about?

The Yamuna Expressway and Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) approved its draft master plan 2041 at its 78th board meeting on Wednesday (September 13).

The YEIDA, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, essentially manages land development along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. It is the nodal agency responsible for residential, commercial, and industrial development along the expressway. YEIDA’s Master Plan 2041 is about paving the path for development in the region.

What is the YEIDA’s Master Plan 2041 about?

The YEIDA-notified area covers around 2,689 sq km across 1187 villages in six districts of UP. According to the master plan prepared by MARS Planning and Engineering Services, these areas will be developed in two phases.

In Phase 1, 171 villages covering 583.97 sq km will be developed, while in Phase 2, 1,016 villages covering 2104.65 sq km will be developed.

In the first phase, some 321.67 sq km of land is supposed to be urbanised, where a population of nearly 35 lakh is expected to live. The first runway of the Noida International Airport in Jewar is also expected to be completed in the earlier parts of Phase I.

The YEIDA has said in a statement that the draft is essentially for connecting the notified area up to the Chola railway station (in Bulandshahr district) with Jewar airport by road and rail. The draft also includes the development of logistics and industrial activities, it added.

At the meeting, a proposal regarding the establishment of a Heritage City within the YEIDA limits was also placed before the board.

“It was decided to increase the pre-planned area from 760 acres to 1,500 acres in the notified area up to the Yamuna river in Mathura in which river fountain, etc., are proposed along the Yamuna river,” it said.

One-time-settlement policy

The YEIDA has also announced introducing a one-time-settlement policy (OTS) for defaulters in various land allotment schemes such as industrial, housing, and mixed use.

“It has been decided to launch an OTS scheme. The said scheme will be launched for one month from October 1 this year, in which allottees will have to apply online. For this, go to the allottee authority’s website www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com and apply,” the YEIDA said.

If the amount payable is up to Rs 50 lakh, the entire sum will have to be deposited in four months (one-third of the amount within a month and the remaining amount within another three months), it added.

Similarly, for OTS after calculation, if the amount payable is more than Rs 50 lakh, the entire sum will have to be deposited in seven months (one-third within a month and the remaining amount within another six months), it said.