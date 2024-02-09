Why's Haldwani on the boil, and how's Uttarakhand govt addressing it?

The city of Haldwani in Uttarakhand has seen an outbreak of violence that has resulted in the imposition of curfew and shoot-at-sight orders against those resorting to violence.

What happened in Haldwani?

At least four people are reported to have been killed and more than 250 people injured in violence that broke out over the demolition on Thursday (February 8) of madrasa that is said to be an illegal construction, and a place for offering namaz inside its premises.

Rioting by residents of the area began 30 minutes after the demolition of two structures which were not registered, said Vandana Singh, Nainital District Magistrate (DM). Police personnel were pelted with stones by the mob of rioters who were dispersed without using unnecessary force. They also hurled petrol bombs at the Banbhoolpura police station, it is alleged.

Angry residents in large numbers, including women, descended on the streets to protest the action as the demolition of the two structures began. They were seen breaking barricades and arguing with the police personnel engaged in the demolition exercise.

What was the police response?

Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said the police had to use force in self-defence.

“The bomb-hurling mob was controlled by the police without using much force but it had to retaliate when they came to the police station and set fire to it. Police vehicles in large numbers were torched and there were also attempts by rioters to burn police personnel alive, forcing them to run to the police station for cover,” said the DM.

What is the state govt saying>

Addressing a joint press conference along with the SSP, Vandana Singh said the structures stood on encroached government land and were demolished after a prior notice in compliance with a court order. The demolition drive began after the Municipal corporation had taken complete legal possession of the two structures, she said.

The demolitions were carried out in the heavy presence of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel.

What is the present situation?

The situation in the town is under control with curfew imposed and around 1,100 police personnel deployed there, said the SSP.

As the violence escalated on Thursday (February 8), all the shops in Haldwani were closed. After the imposition of curfew, all schools from Classes 1-12 in and around the city have also been closed.

Has this happened before?

The demolition of religious places of worship in the country, whether authorised or illegal structures, has always been an emotive issue and has led to outbreaks of violence.

Even when the authorities do everything by the book or carry out a court order, there is always the possibility of inflamed passions resulting in violence.