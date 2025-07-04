Why Apache helicopters could be a big boost for India’s border defence

India is likely to receive three of the six Boeing AH64E Apache attack helicopters ordered for the Army by the end of this month, following multiple delays of over a year, media reports said.

The development comes to light a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a telephonic call with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, sought to expedite the deliveries of both GE F404 engines, which will power India’s LCA Tejas, as well as Apache helicopters, the Indian Express said in a report..

Experts believe that once the choppers are delivered, a joint receipt inspection will be carried out in India by the representatives of the original equipment manufacturer and the Army.

Boost to India's defence sector

In 2020, India and the United States signed a $600 million deal to procure six additional Apache helicopters for the Army, following a contract to procure 22 helicopters for the Indian Air Force in 2015. All 22 helicopters for the IAF have been delivered.

The six helicopters were scheduled to be delivered in three batches by last year. The delays have been attributed to technical and supply chain issues.

The development would be significant given that it gives more teeth to the Army as it looks to strengthen its combat capabilities over the next few months through a range of critical procurements especially in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Delay in delivery

The six new Apache attack helicopters will reportedly be based at Jodhpur in Rajasthan for deployment along the western borders along Pakistan.

The Apache squadron in Jodhpur was established last year by the Army Aviation Corps. The Squadron has been waiting for helicopters for over 15 months now.

The delay in delivery had left the Indian Army’s newly formed squadron without its flagship attack helicopters.

What are Apache AH-64E helicopters?

The Apache AH-64E is recognised as one of the most advanced and lethal multi-role attack helicopters in the world.

It is a multi-role combat helicopter globally renowned for its advanced technology and combat capabilities, and could add more strategic depth to the Indian military's operations.

Developed by Boeing, it features a combination of firepower, agility and cutting-edge technology. The AH-64E v6, also known as the Apache Guardian, is the latest and most advanced version of the Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.

“The AH-64E is the most modern configuration of the Apache and is ready for the multi-domain operation (MDO) battlefield. A network-centric, fully integrated weapon system specifically built to dominate in a highly contested and complex battle space, the AH-64E Version 6, or v6, Apache includes multiple enhancements to the aircraft’s sensors, software and weapons performance,” reads the Boeing website.

Advanced technological capabilities

Boeing’s AH-64E v6 is a fully integrated, optimised for battle attack helicopter that provides and integrates advanced capabilities through a layered effect of onboard and offboard sensors, stand-off long-range weapons and the connectivity required to use all the tools the ecosystem can bring.

The Apache Guardian has the AN/APG-78 Longbow fire-control radar or FCR mounted in a dome above its rotor. This helps in detecting targets behind obstacles like terrain or buildings, and can track up to 128 targets simultaneously and engage 16 at once within 30 seconds.

The helicopter comes with Modernised Target Acquisition and Designation System or MTADS, with day and night sights. It also has a laser designator for precision targeting. The pilot night vision sensor provides helmet-mounted infrared vision that helps in low-light operations.

The Apache Guardian can send and receive battlefield imagery, and remote-control drones like the MQ-1C Gray Eagle for extended reconnaissance and attack missions. It has great survival capabilities, with a glass cockpit, advanced sensors, and crash-surviving external fuel tanks.

The copter also has improved navigation and tactical internet communications systems for better battlefield coordination. The Apache has in-flight refuelling capability. An auxiliary internal fuel tank can be used after replacing some ammunition for extended range, which would be crucial for the vast terrain of India.

Western border deployment

The Apache helicopters would mainly be deployed on the western border with Pakistan, specifically in the desert regions, to counter armoured threats from and provide close air support.

The Army is focused on enhancing its capabilities along the Line of Control and International Border with Pakistan, and the AH-64E Apaches are expected to provide a significant boost.

The Indian Air Force has already inducted 22 Apache helicopters from a separate contract signed in 2015. The Apache helicopters could add more strategic depth to the Indian military's operations along the western border with Pakistan.

Apart from Apache helicopters, the Army and the IAF also have the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand. The Army’s acquisition is intended to complement these platforms with operational focus on ground support.