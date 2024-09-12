US to sell anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys to India: What are they? Why are they important?

The US has decided to sell High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys worth USD 52.8 million to India, a move that will enhance New Delhi’s capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations.

What are sonobuoys?

Sonobuoys are air-launched, expendable, electro-mechanical sensors designed to relay underwater sounds to remote processors. These are effective and affordable anti-submarine warfare (ASW) tools that are capable of being used by airborne ASW fighters.

They are usually active for about 24 hours. They are useful in the detection, classification, and prosecution of enemy submarines and ships.

The High-Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys are used to detect submarines from high altitudes. They can be deployed from aircraft at altitudes up to 30,000 feet.

Sonobuoys have advanced equipment that can detect underwater sounds, and they are used to track the movement of submarines. They are effective for anti-submarine warfare, and help the Navy to carry out precision attacks with air-launched torpedoes.

An added advantage is that they can be deployed on aircraft or submarines or ships. They have been found to be crucial in protecting carrier strike groups from submarine-attacks and enhance a nation’s naval security.

Why are sonobuoys important for India?

“The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations from its MH-60R helicopters. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces,” the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), a key agency that is part of the US Department of Defence, said in a notification to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this week.

India’s anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities have taken on added significance due to the increasing presence of Chinese submarines in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions.

India has been improving its ASW capabilities steadily over the past several years by acquiring advanced weapon systems, detection systems, and sensors.

What equipment is part of the deal?

According to the Congressional notification, India had requested to buy AN/SSQ-53O High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys; AN/ SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys; and AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys. The estimated total cost is USD 52.8 million.

What’s the next step in the process?

On August 23, Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, approved the foreign military sale to India of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 52.8 million.

The Pentagon has notified the US Congress about the sale, and the deal awaits congressional approval.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” the notification said.

As per the Arms Export Control Act, the US Congress has 30 calendar days to review the sale.

