US Congress clears GE-HAL F-414 jet engines deal: What is it about?

The US Congress has no objection to the MoU signed between the American firm GE Aerospace and the Indian public sector company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in June, 2023, to produce F-414 jet engines in India for the light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk-2 for the Indian Air Force.

The two companies signed the deal in June during Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to the US.

The US state department notified the House and Senate foreign relations committee on July 28 about the deal.

As per the rules of the US Congress, if there is no objection from any Senator or any Congressional representative within 30 days after the notification, the deal is considered to be approved.

According to a person familiar with the process, there has been no objection from anyone.

Why is the deal significant?

The US has always treated its jet engine technology as proprietary and as a state asset, and has not shared it with any of its allies. This would be the first time it allows the technology to be shared with another country.

India does not have the necessary expertise in this area, and is eager to develop its knowledge base in order to build its aerial power in view of the security challenges it faces from China. It will also be a major boost for India’s ambitions to develop a strong domestic defence manufacturing sector.

What does the deal comprise?

The agreement includes unprecedented technology transfer from GE Aerospace to HAL, manufacturing of jet engines in India, and licensing arrangements.

It will involve 80 per cent transfer of technology, worth around $1 billion.

Since the engines will be produced in India, about 75 per cent of the components would be indigenous, thus achieving a key objective of the Make in India strategy. Presently, the indigenous content is between 50 to 60 per cent.

Indian officials said that the deal for GE Aerospace to manufacture 99 F-414 jet engines under licence would probably be signed during this financial year.

What technology will be transferred?

Under this historic agreement, the transfer of technology will cover 11 critical complex engine technologies that will include machining and coating for single crystal turbine blades, fabrication of powder metallurgy discs, inertia friction welding for fan and afterburner, laser drilling technology for combustor, special coatings for corrosion and erosion, machining and coating of ceramic matrix composites for nozzle guide vanes. flaps and other parts, machining of thin-walled titanium casing, polymer matrix composites for bypass duct and bottle boring of shafts.

What is the F-414 jet engine?

The F-414 is an advanced version, and has evolved from the F-404 engine that powers the existing LCA variants in India, Mk1 and Mk1A.

The F-414 has proven its reliability with an accumulated over 10 million hours of flight time. It has been used in several military aircraft, including the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and the JAS 39 Gripen.

What is the Mk-2 fighter?

The Mk-2 will form an important element of IAF’s future combat capabilities as India is planning to build around 130 such fighter jets.

It will have improved range, enhanced survivability, better situational awareness for pilots, network centric capabilities, and the ability to quickly switch from one role to another.

The Mk-2 fighter will be the most advanced LCA variant to be designed and developed indigenously. Apart from the more powerful GE-414 engine, it will be equipped with superior radar, better avionics and electronics, and will be capable of carrying a higher weapons payload.

It will have a maximum speed of 1.8 Mach, compared to the Mk-1A that has a top speed of 1.6 Mach. It will carry a range of weapons including conventional bombs, heavy precision-guided weapons, beyond visual range air-to-air missiles, and air-to-ground missiles.

What is the next step?

India and the US are expected to discuss the next steps to take this deal forward during President Biden’s visit to India for the G20 summit next month.

Indian govt’s plans for Mk-2

In 2022, the government approved the plan to develop the Mk-2, and sanctioned ₹10,000 crore for the project.