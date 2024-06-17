Two years of Agnipath: Pros and cons as the scheme stands now

In June 2022, the Union government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme for short-term induction of Armed Forces personnel with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

Two years after the launch, which triggered violent protests in several parts of the country, the scheme has again become a talking point.

Call for changes

During the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress promised to scrap the scheme if it came to power.

In a recent review, the Army proposed significant changes to the Agnipath scheme, including extending service periods and increasing the retention rate of Agniveers. These recommendations aim to enhance training, experience, and operational capabilities.

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), when it joined the new Narendra Modi 3.0 government at the Centre as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), sought a review of the Agnipath scheme.

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi told reporters it was among the suggestions of his party while joining the coalition government.

Assessment time

His was not the only NDA ally to touch upon Agnipath. LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, newly appointed Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, said the Centre must carry out an assessment of how much could be delivered through this scheme, as it directly concerned youngsters.

“If it is beneficial and working for them as per intention of the scheme, then we must continue. If not, we should come up with suggestions of what can be done. But these things can be kept on hold for a while or till govt formation. Immediately after that, we can sit and discuss all these things,” he said.

The Federal recaps below, the pros and cons of the Agnipath scheme in its current form – both for Agniveers and for society.