Republic Day 2024: 10 things you should know about the grand event

As India gears up to mark its 75th Independence Day on Thursday (January 26), all eyes are on Kartavya Path, where the nation will showcase its strength to the world. Here's what makes Republic Day 2024 special:

1. The grand parade scheduled on Kartavya Path at 10:30 am is expected to draw approximately 77,000 people. The route runs from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path.

2. 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka' — this year's Republic Day themes will showcase India’s democratic values.

3. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to attend Republic Day celebrations. He will be the sixth French leader to participate in this prestigious event.

4. Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, an air traffic controller in Indian Air Force, who also marched in the Bastille Day parade — will be participating.

5. A 95-member French contingent, a 33-member band contingent, two Rafale fighters, and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft from France are part of the celebration. This speaks volumes.

6. An all-woman tri-services group comprising of women troops from the Army's military police and personnel from the other two services will be participating for the first time.

7. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will present a tableau highlighting the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various sectors.

8. ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission achievements will get featured in a tableau. It will demonstrate the launch and landing of the mission on the moon's south pole.

9. The Ministry of Culture will present 'Anant Sutra,' an exhibition displaying sarees from various states and union territories.

10. Around 13,000 special guests, including top performers and beneficiaries of government schemes, are invited to witness the parade - as part of the government's vision of Jan Bhagidari (public participation).



