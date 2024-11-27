PAN 2.0 soon: What are its benefits? Do you need a new PAN card?

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the PAN 2.0 project of the Income Tax Department with a financial outlay of Rs 1,435 crore.

The PAN 2.0 project aims to integrate Permanent Account Number (PAN)-related services — currently spread across three different platforms — into a single, unified portal to create a fully paperless and online system.

The unified platform will handle all issues related to PAN and TAN (Tax Deduction or Collection Account Number), including application, updates, corrections, Aadhaar-PAN linking, re-issuance requests, and even online PAN validation.

What is PAN 2.0 project?

PAN 2.0 is an e-governance project of the Central Board of Direct Taxes to re-engineer the taxpayer registration services process through a technology-driven transformation of PAN or TAN services.

The project will integrate all core and non-core PAN or TAN services and PAN validation services into a paperless, unified platform aligned with the government’s Digital India programme, providing taxpayers with a seamless, improved digital experience.

PAN will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

What are the salient features?

There will be a single portal for all PAN/TAN-related services to simplify access for users.

The new system will be completely online and, hence, reduce paperwork.

Personal and demographic data will be protected through enhanced security measures, and users can access secure storage systems through a PAN Data Vault.

There will be a dedicated call centre and helpdesk to address user queries and issues.

The QR code feature, present in PAN cards since 2017-18, will be continued with enhancements, enabling verification and quick access to taxpayer details.

What are the benefits?

A single unified digital platform will ensure consistency of data.

The new system will ensure faster service delivery and enhanced ease of access.

Improved cybersecurity measures will provide greater security for users’ data.

The transition to a paperless system is beneficial to the environment and also optimises costs.

If you have a PAN card, should you apply for PAN 2.0?

No, those who already have PAN cards are not required to apply for a new PAN under PAN 2.0.

Your PAN card will not be changed unless you want any update or correction done to it. The existing PAN cards will continue to be valid under PAN 2.0.

Can you make changes to your PAN card?

Yes, existing PAN holders can correct any of their existing PAN details, such as email, mobile number, address, or demographic details, such as name, date of birth, etc., free of cost after the PAN 2.0 project commences.

How much will the user have to pay for a new PAN card?

New allotments, updates, or corrections of PAN will be done free of cost and an e-PAN will be sent to your registered email id.

For a physical PAN card, you have to make a request along with a fee of Rs 50 for deliveries within India.

For delivery of PAN cards outside India, a fee of Rs 15 and postal charges will have to be paid.