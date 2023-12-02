Noida logs first ‘digital arrest’ case: What is it and how can you stay safe?

A Noida resident has fallen victim to a new cyber fraud trend and lost over Rs 11 lakh, experiencing “digital arrest” for a day, prompting an investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Cyber Crime police station in Noida has registered the first case of “digital arrest fraud” where criminals posed as police officials, falsely implicating the victim in a fictitious money-laundering case linked to noted personalities.

A similar incident occurred in Faridabad, Haryana, where individuals posing as police digitally detained a woman for over a week, coercing her to stay online via Skype while intimidating her about her personal IDs’ involvement in illegal activities. Here is what happened:

· The victim received an IVR call alleging the misuse of her Aadhaar card for buying a SIM card in Mumbai, leading to false accusations of involvement in illegal activities like advertising and harassment.

· The fraudsters, masquerading as law enforcement officials, conducted interrogations over calls and Skype, fabricating allegations and presenting false documents falsely associating the victim with criminal activities.

· They finally pretended to believe the victim’s innocence but demanded fund transfers between accounts, claiming it was related to a Supreme Court directive. They also forced her to apply for loans to prove her innocence, amassing a fraud amounting to Rs 11.11 lakh.

The victim reported the incident to Cyber Crime officials, leading to the filing of an FIR under relevant cyber laws and an ongoing investigation.

Inspector Reeta Yadav from the Cyber Crime police station urged people to exercise caution against such online crimes, advising them to contact authorities promptly and added that legitimate police interactions don't occur digitally.

How to avoid being trapped

Remain vigilant: Be cautious of common scams, like digital arrest frauds, and stay aware of tactics used by scammers. Smell a rat if there is an unexpected demand for money, a sudden legal threat, or unconventional payment request.

Verify the caller’s identity: If contacted by someone claiming to be law enforcement, request official credentials and contact details to confirm their authenticity.

Stay composed and sceptical: Genuine legal matters follow formal procedures and don’t involve immediate threats. Question the legitimacy of sudden or coercive demands.

Guard your personal information: Refrain from sharing sensitive details, especially banking information, with unverified individuals or under uncertain circumstances.

Confirm claims and demand documentation: Verify legal allegations independently and reach out to official channels or local authorities to validate any claims made.

Use official communication channels: Authentic law enforcement agencies communicate through established official channels. Independently contact relevant agencies using publicly available information if unsure.

(With agency inputs)