Netzah Yehuda: Why this IDF battalion is facing US sanctions

The United States is on the verge of imposing sanctions on Netzah Yehuda battalion, an army unit within Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), for the first time.

The battalion's actions came under scrutiny after reports of violence against Palestinian civilians, including incidents like the death of 80-year-old Palestinian American Omar Assad in January 2022. Consequently, the Israeli government relocated the battalion to the Golan Heights due to concerns over its soldiers' conduct towards Palestinian civilians.

Establishment and purpose

Founded in 1999 by Israel, the Netzah Yehuda unit was created to cater to Haredi Orthodox Jewish men. This demographic has historically been exempt from Israel's mandatory military conscription since the country's establishment in 1947.



The unit, which serves as an infantry division, is exclusively comprised of ultra-Orthodox Haredi men. It does not include women or non-Jewish individuals.

Netzah Yehuda accommodates the religious and social practices of its members. The IDF ensures that their rations adhere to strict kosher standards. Additionally, a civilian rabbi works with the soldiers, and they are allotted specific time for Torah study.

Despite its specialised focus, the unit remains relatively small, constituting only 1% of the active Israeli military.

Sanctions imminent: Blinken

The battalion is facing allegations of human rights violations, particularly in the West Bank, which is under Israeli control.



According to reports, the sanctions will involve banning the battalion and its members from receiving assistance or training from the US Army. These measures are in line with the Leahy Law, introduced in 1997, which prohibits American aid and training to foreign security units with credible allegations of human rights abuses.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has indicated that the sanctions are imminent. He stated this following a meeting in Italy, indicating that the actions of the battalion in the West Bank are the basis for these sanctions.

Netanyahu resents move



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly opposed the sanctions, asserting that they should not be imposed on the IDF. He views the move as absurd and morally questionable, especially considering the ongoing fight against terrorism.

While several other IDF and police units were investigated by US authorities, they won't face sanctions as they have taken steps to address their behaviour. However, the Netzah Yehuda Battalion's actions have drawn continued scrutiny, leading to the impending sanctions.

The Netzah Yehuda Battalion, part of the Kfir Brigade, was established to accommodate religious Israelis in the army while respecting their beliefs. Comprised mainly of ultra-orthodox male soldiers, it has attracted young settlers in the West Bank who align with right-wing politics.