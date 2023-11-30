Modi's Marry-in-India pitch: Are Indians keen on destination weddings?

From Tuscany to Turkiye to Dubai to Thailand, affluent Indians are increasingly switching to destination weddings, whether it is to keep the ceremony intimate with just family and close friends blessing the newly-weds, or for the allure of dreamy nuptials, provided by the scenic locales these countries offer.

In his recent radio talk Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of the trend while urging “big families” (read rich) to consider hosting weddings at home instead of flying to foreign countries, to ensure that the money stays within the country. Stating that he is disturbed by the trend, Modi also assured them that India soon will have facilities that are on par with those provided by wedding destinations abroad.

Why tie the knot abroad?

With an average Indian spending a fifth of his or her life’s wealth on the marriage of a loved one, weddings in the country are traditionally grand, luxurious affairs which involve several days of rituals and festivities, feasts and an extensive guest list.

However, Indians, especially those belonging to higher income groups, of late have begun flying abroad to tie the knot. Whether it is in an 18th century castle in Ireland, a scenic beach overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in Italy, or a royal palace in Thailand, couples are shunning hotels and local marriage halls for locales that will give them a fairytale wedding and their families an enriching experience.

As the guest list of destination weddings is often limited to family and close friends, the travel abroad also works as an extended vacation for the wedding party and helps both the families of the groom and the bride to bond with one another.

Vikas Alagarsamy, a wedding planner and founder of Wedding Concepts, says destination weddings in foreign venues for Indians is mostly a symbol of status. “Those who have excessive cash, go for it. Sometimes peer pressure is also at work. A relative may have splurged on a destination wedding abroad and now it is time for the opposite party to show off,” he tells The Federal.

He, however, adds that for many couples destination weddings hold a sentimental value as the place where they want to take the wedding vows is often where they met for the first time.

What is the cost of a destination wedding abroad?

According to research conducted by EY and Deloitte, India accounts for $50 billion of the $400 billion global wedding industry. The cost of a destination wedding depends on the country and the venue, but can range between $60,000 (₹50 lakh) and $80,000 (₹66 lakh).

Jenny Christopher, who co-founded Wedding Concepts, says the budget can escalate from ₹90 lakh to ₹1 crore if the entire cost is borne by the host.

The marriage season in 2022 also saw a spurt in foreign travel. According to reports, Indians spent $10 billion on overseas travel from April to December 2022, much higher than travel spending seen in any full financial year. In December itself Indians spent $1,137 million on travelling abroad.

And not just rich Indians, aspiring Indians are going for it too.

Reports say a rise in income of the middle class, a booming economy, and an aspiration to keep up with standards set by social media have given a great impetus to the industry in the past few years. Picturesque celebrity weddings – of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli – in foreign locales have also inspired many couples to travel abroad for their nuptial vows.

Reports say that the escalating cost of popular wedding destinations inside India is also goading couples to look for cheaper international alternatives. Bahrain, Oman, the UAE, Turkey and Bali are emerging as the top destinations for couples who want to keep the costs low, Rajeev Jain, founder and managing director of Rashi Entertainment India, said during a talk at the PATA Travel Mart 2023 Forum in October this year.

In fact, a report by DestinationWeddings.com says that a destination wedding in 2022 cost $6,465 (₹5.38 lakh), much lower compared to $30,000 (₹25 lakh) spent on domestic weddings. This includes international travel fare of the couple, cost of the venue, decoration arrangement and accommodation.

Christopher says while her company plans two to three destination weddings inside India every month, it organises only one or two weddings abroad every six months.

But the trend set to grow further with a wealth report by Knight Frank predicting India’s high-net-worth-individuals with over a $1 million net worth to rise 77 per cent between 2021 and 2026.

Which are the sought-after locales?

While European and Mediterranean countries like Britain, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, Greece and Tunisia are the usual haunts, couples are now open to exploring venues in South Asian countries and even Kenya.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), 60 per cent of destination weddings in Thailand in 2022 were those of Indians with the most sought-after locations being Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Hua Hin and Chiang Mai.

A lion's share of the ₹87,466 crore rise in revenue the Thai tourism industry predicts, constitutes weddings and honeymoons by Indian nationals, said a report in The Hindu. According to the report, over 400 couples from India get married in Thailand every year and the average number of guests range from 100-400 per wedding.

While Dubai is preferred for its grandeur and luxurious hotels and resorts, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Ras Al Khaimah are among the top wedding destinations for Indians in the Middle East.

What is the forex outgo?

The forex outgo for Indian destination weddings abroad can vary significantly based on the location, scale, and specific wedding requirements.

Indian weddings include multiple events like mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies and involve several expenses like venue, travel, accommodation, entertainment and photography among others. While these events escalate the wedding budget, some couples try to minimise the expenses by working with specialised wedding planners who offer exclusive perks and discounts.

However, despite the tweaks, the forex outgo for Indian destination weddings abroad can still be substantial, and run into crores of rupees per wedding.

How will Modi’s ‘get married in India’ pitch help the economy?

India already has a thriving destination wedding industry which is said to be growing at a rate of 30 per cent. According to a report by ICICI Bank, the industry generated around $40 billion (₹3.3 lakh-crore) between October and December 2022.

A report by WeddingWire India said the demand for destination weddings went up by 62 per cent with Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur being the most sought-after choices. Besides the Rajasthan cities, Agra, Delhi, Goa, Mussoorie and Mahabalipuram are among the top wedding destinations in India.

“It is possible that the kind of system you want may not be there today, but if we organise such events, systems will also develop. This is a topic related to very big families. I hope this pain of mine will definitely reach those big families,” Modi said on Sunday in his radio talk.

If Modi’s promises are anything to go by, a boost to the industry in India and the likely shift of affluent Indians to wedding destinations at home, will not only prevent India from losing out on forex, but also help it become a destination wedding country, giving its economy a shot in the arm.