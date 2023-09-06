India gets its first UPI ATM: How to withdraw cash; benefits over ATMs

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionised digital payments in India and even beyond borders. Now, you can even withdraw money from ATMs using UPI.

Hitachi Payment Services, a subsidiary of Japan’s Hitachi Ltd, on Tuesday (September 5) launched India’s first UPI ATM in Mumbai, in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It is a White Label ATM (WLA), which is the term accorded to ATMs set up, owned, and operated by non-banks.

The NPCI has said the UPI ATM will “provide quick access to cash even in remote areas of India without the need for a physical card”. So, let’s see how it works.

How to withdraw cash from a UPI ATM