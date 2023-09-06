The Federal
India gets its first UPI ATM: How to withdraw cash; benefits over ATMs
To withdraw cash from a UPI ATM, all you need is a smart phone and a UPI app installed on it

India gets its first UPI ATM: How to withdraw cash; benefits over ATMs

The NPCI has said the UPI ATM will provide quick access to cash even in remote areas of India without the need for a physical card

The Federal
6 Sep 2023 11:33 AM GMT

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionised digital payments in India and even beyond borders. Now, you can even withdraw money from ATMs using UPI.

Hitachi Payment Services, a subsidiary of Japan’s Hitachi Ltd, on Tuesday (September 5) launched India’s first UPI ATM in Mumbai, in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It is a White Label ATM (WLA), which is the term accorded to ATMs set up, owned, and operated by non-banks.

The NPCI has said the UPI ATM will “provide quick access to cash even in remote areas of India without the need for a physical card”. So, let’s see how it works.

How to withdraw cash from a UPI ATM

- You will see a touch panel saying “Welcome to UPI ATM” and “UPI Cardless Cash” below it. Tap on “UPI Cardless Cash”

- It will take you to another window with Rs 100, Rs 500, Rs 1000, Rs 2000, and Rs 5000 as options for quick cash withdrawal and a button for other amounts.

- Once you select an amount, the screen will display a QR code.

- Scan the code using any UPI app (BHIM, GPAY, etc.)

- Next, you will be prompted to select a bank account.

- Once you click on “Confirm”, the screen will show “Confirm to withdraw cash” and you have to click on “Proceed”.

- Next, enter your UPI PIN.

- The transaction will be cleared and you can collect your cash.

How is it different from banks’ card-less cash withdrawals?

The card-less cash withdrawal facility offered by some banks relies on mobile numbers and OTPs. However, the UPI-ATM operates through QR codes.

All you need is a smart phone and a UPI app installed on it. It will work on both Android or iOS devices.

The UPI ATM is reportedly built on the Android operating system.

Benefits of UPI ATM

- You do not need to carry a debit or credit card.

- You can choose from multiple accounts while withdrawing cash using the UPI app.

- It will eliminate the risk of card skimming — a method fraudsters use to steal your card information, such as PIN and card number, with the help of devices they install at ATMs or payment counters.

About the Author
About the AuthorThe Federal
