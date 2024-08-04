Explainer: Why is Opposition hell-bent on debating Amit Shah-led home ministry in RS?

On August 1, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was seen in Parliament appealing to the Rajya Sabha chairman strongly making a pitch for a discussion on the working of the Amit Shah-helmed all-powerful ministry of home affairs (MHA).



Fifteen Opposition parties want this discussion, he stressed.

In fact, 15 INDIA bloc parties and the Biju Janata Dal had jointly written to the Rajya Sabha (RS) chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar, to include MHA as one of the four ministries whose functioning they should discuss in the Upper House.

Why did the Opposition parties make this demand and what was their reaction to the government’s response?

Firstly, what is the norm about discussion on ministries in Parliament?

The Rajya Sabha, which has a limited role in passing money bills including the finance bill, discusses the working of some select ministries after the Budget. The Lower House, meanwhile, discusses demands for grants for select ministries. The Upper House has discussed three ministries in this budget session so far and will take up another ministry tomorrow on August 5.

Which are the ministries that are being discussed in the Rajya Sabha?

In the Budget session so far, the Rajya Sabha has held discussions on ministries of urban development and housing, agriculture and farmers welfare and the ministry of new and renewable energy. Moreover, the fourth ministry that will be deliberated upon will be the ministry of cooperation amd not the ministry of home as the Opposition wanted. The ministry of cooperation is also headed by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will debate on health and family welfare, education, housing and urban affairs, and fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying. The government in fact asked the parties to give their preferences about which ministry they would want to be discussed and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had listed the MHA.

Why is the Opposition keen for a discussion on MHA?

According to TMC MP Derek O’ Brien, who shot off a letter to the RS chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, a discussion on the Union home ministry is a "top priority" since India is a council of states and so the home ministry deals with so many states.

Addressing the chair in RS, O’Brien said, "My appeal to the Chair on behalf of all of us, please let us not shy away from having a discussion on the Union Home Ministry which is a top priority because this is the council of states, and so many states have to deal with the Home Ministry.” "We want to speak to the home minister and want to hear from him,” he stressed.