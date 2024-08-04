Explainer: Why is Opposition hell-bent on debating Amit Shah-led home ministry in RS?
Opposition parties are demanding a debate on the all-powerful home ministry in RS but government has rejected their request. Why is Opposition keen on a debate?
On August 1, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was seen in Parliament appealing to the Rajya Sabha chairman strongly making a pitch for a discussion on the working of the Amit Shah-helmed all-powerful ministry of home affairs (MHA).
Fifteen Opposition parties want this discussion, he stressed.
In fact, 15 INDIA bloc parties and the Biju Janata Dal had jointly written to the Rajya Sabha (RS) chairman, Jagdeep Dhankar, to include MHA as one of the four ministries whose functioning they should discuss in the Upper House.
Why did the Opposition parties make this demand and what was their reaction to the government’s response?
Firstly, what is the norm about discussion on ministries in Parliament?
The Rajya Sabha, which has a limited role in passing money bills including the finance bill, discusses the working of some select ministries after the Budget. The Lower House, meanwhile, discusses demands for grants for select ministries. The Upper House has discussed three ministries in this budget session so far and will take up another ministry tomorrow on August 5.
Which are the ministries that are being discussed in the Rajya Sabha?
In the Budget session so far, the Rajya Sabha has held discussions on ministries of urban development and housing, agriculture and farmers welfare and the ministry of new and renewable energy. Moreover, the fourth ministry that will be deliberated upon will be the ministry of cooperation amd not the ministry of home as the Opposition wanted. The ministry of cooperation is also headed by Union home minister Amit Shah.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will debate on health and family welfare, education, housing and urban affairs, and fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying. The government in fact asked the parties to give their preferences about which ministry they would want to be discussed and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had listed the MHA.
Why is the Opposition keen for a discussion on MHA?
According to TMC MP Derek O’ Brien, who shot off a letter to the RS chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, a discussion on the Union home ministry is a "top priority" since India is a council of states and so the home ministry deals with so many states.
Addressing the chair in RS, O’Brien said, "My appeal to the Chair on behalf of all of us, please let us not shy away from having a discussion on the Union Home Ministry which is a top priority because this is the council of states, and so many states have to deal with the Home Ministry.” "We want to speak to the home minister and want to hear from him,” he stressed.
While his fellow TMC MP Sagarika Ghose posted on X, "Eight union ministries, at the moment, are being discussed in parliament. Eight Union ministries are going to be discussed in both houses of parliament. The Opposition is unitedly appealing that the Union home ministry be discussed in the parliament. There are many urgent issues regarding the ministry that need to be discussed."
The TMC had also raised the issue during the business advisory committee meeting on July 31, and also wrote to Dhankhar the next day, arguing that the “ministry of home affairs is an important area where the federal structure needs to be clearly demarcated and respected”.
The Opposition parties are keen to corner Shah on the issue of Manipur violence, terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, delay in census 2021, the federal structure and the alleged misuse of central agencies among other matters.
What is the reason the government gave for not discussing the MHA?
The government is showing no intention of discussing the MHA in Parliament. They did not give any reason for not allowing the discussion on MHA and simply "ignored" the demand made by Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha, said reports.
RS chairman Dhankar is maintaining a "studied silence" on the issue. Under the list of business for Monday, instead, a discussion on the Union ministry of cooperation has been scheduled.
Why is working of MHA important?
The ministry not only handles matters of internal security, governance issues between the Centre and states, disaster management, it also deals with Central investigative and police organisations in the country. Its mandate extends to foreigners, citizenship, human rights, women’s safety, official languages, Centre-state relations, inter-state relations, administration of Union Territories, prison reforms and so on.
It is also responsible for border management. Significantly, the home minisry is also responsible for conducting the population census every ten years. The staff strength of the department is also significantly higher than many other ministries.
Which are the parties pursuing a discussion on MHA this budget session?
The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha party, the Biju Janata Dal joined the 15 parties belonging to the INDIA bloc to urge the government to hold a debate in the Upper House in this session on the MHA. The YSR Congress party and the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi are the only Opposition parties which did not endorse the demand.
What is the Opposition’s reaction to the rejection?
The Opposition is upset with the government for not wanting to discuss the MHA. They are planning to collectively raise the issue once again in Parliament on August 5, said reports quoting sources.
They will also once again write to Dhankar protesting against their decision not to include a debate on the MHA.