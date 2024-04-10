Explainer: What pet owners can do to avoid dog attacks
Amid rising instances of dog attacks in the country, here are some guidelines on what pet owners can do on their part to prevent their dogs from attacking other people?
In a tragic incident, a pit bull badly mauled a 15-year-old boy Altaf in Ghaziabad near Delhi on Tuesday (April 9).
The dog, which belonged to Altaf’s new neighbour who had recently moved into the area, has been seized by the municipal corporation. While Altaf, who is in a critical condition, has been hospitalised.
The horrific incident has been captured on CCTV. It shows Altaf suddenly on the ground being attacked by the pit bull. Somehow, kicking furiously, the boy manages to run to safety into a house with the dog in hot pursuit.
While most dog owners have friendly pets that love belly rubs and love to play, sometimes, dogs, and not necessarily only pit bulls, can get angry for a variety of reasons and attack a person. Amid rising instances of dog attacks in the country, which even led the Centre to completely ban 23 'ferocious' breeds, what can pet owners do to ensure their dogs don't get involved in a vicious attack?
Why do dogs bite?
First of all, let us understand why dogs can bite:
They can get startled by an unexpected sound or a person suddenly approaching.
Or, they can be anxious dogs, stressed for some reason, and fearful of a person, object, or situation. That is the reason, people are told not to sneak up to a dog and startle them, they tend to get spooked easily. Some dogs may not like being touched by a stranger.
Moreover, dogs who are eating or nursing their pups should not be approached at all.
Dogs are territorial animals and fear their territory is being invaded or threatened. (which is why stray dogs attack passers by) Also, some are instinctively guard dogs and try to protect themselves or their owner
Dogs get grumpy when they are sick, or when they are suffering from an injury and are in pain
What can be the effect of dog attacks?
Dog attacks can cause wounds that can leave a permanent scar. Bites can be deep enough to puncture the skin and damage muscle.
A victim can fall while running from the dog and fracture a bone
The psychological trauma can be deep and lead to post-traumatic stress disorder
And sometimes, dog attacks can be fatal
So, what steps should an owner take to avoid dog attacks?
Most importantly, the dog first of all need to be properly socialised, to enjoy interactions and become comfortable in any situation. The owner needs to expose them to a variety of sounds, sights, and smells in high-traffic areas after vaccination so that they don’t panic and run amok
As a pet parent, provide your dog with lifelong diverse experiences to encourage them to enjoy and not fear new places, people, or animals
For this, the dog has to undergo early training and socialisation is critical. Start training early because dogs are most receptive to learning between the ages of 3 and 14 weeks.
Ensure your dog is receptive to your command even if they get accidentally free
Enroll your puppy or adult dog in reward-based behaviour training class
Provide ample praise and treats after each positive interaction with a new sound, animal, or person
Put on a muzzle for your dog when you take it out
What’s the important point to remember while taking your dog for a walk?
Always keep your dog on a fixed-length leash in public
Don’t let strangers touch your dog if you think she or he can bite
What is responsible pet ownership?
This will help to lessen the chances of your dog getting involved in nasty or dangerous attacks on others.
- Spay or neuter your dog to decrease aggressive tendencies
- If you find your dog is aggressive, schedule a veterinary wellness exam to rule out any medical causes
- Schedule a veterinary behaviour consultation exam if your dog tends to have aggressive tendencies
- Provide your dog with ample opportunities for daily exercise and play to prevent aggression because of boredom or pent-up energy
- Don’t put your dog in a position where it feels threatened or teased
- Have your dog vaccinated against rabies and preventable infectious diseases
- Dogs are social animals; spending time with your pet is important. Dogs that are frequently left alone have a greater chance of developing behavior problems
What should you do if your dog bites someone?
Restrain the dog immediately and confine it.
Check on the victim’s condition, wash wounds with soap and water. Professional medical advice should be sought to evaluate the risk of rabies or other infections
Provide information about your dog’s most recent rabies vaccination
Consult your veterinarian for advice about dog behavior that will help prevent similar problems in the future