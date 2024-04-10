Explainer: What pet owners can do to avoid dog attacks

In a tragic incident, a pit bull badly mauled a 15-year-old boy Altaf in Ghaziabad near Delhi on Tuesday (April 9).

The dog, which belonged to Altaf’s new neighbour who had recently moved into the area, has been seized by the municipal corporation. While Altaf, who is in a critical condition, has been hospitalised.

The horrific incident has been captured on CCTV. It shows Altaf suddenly on the ground being attacked by the pit bull. Somehow, kicking furiously, the boy manages to run to safety into a house with the dog in hot pursuit.

While most dog owners have friendly pets that love belly rubs and love to play, sometimes, dogs, and not necessarily only pit bulls, can get angry for a variety of reasons and attack a person. Amid rising instances of dog attacks in the country, which even led the Centre to completely ban 23 'ferocious' breeds, what can pet owners do to ensure their dogs don't get involved in a vicious attack?

Why do dogs bite?

First of all, let us understand why dogs can bite:

They can get startled by an unexpected sound or a person suddenly approaching.

Or, they can be anxious dogs, stressed for some reason, and fearful of a person, object, or situation. That is the reason, people are told not to sneak up to a dog and startle them, they tend to get spooked easily. Some dogs may not like being touched by a stranger.

Moreover, dogs who are eating or nursing their pups should not be approached at all.

Dogs are territorial animals and fear their territory is being invaded or threatened. (which is why stray dogs attack passers by) Also, some are instinctively guard dogs and try to protect themselves or their owner

Dogs get grumpy when they are sick, or when they are suffering from an injury and are in pain

What can be the effect of dog attacks?

Dog attacks can cause wounds that can leave a permanent scar. Bites can be deep enough to puncture the skin and damage muscle.

A victim can fall while running from the dog and fracture a bone

The psychological trauma can be deep and lead to post-traumatic stress disorder

And sometimes, dog attacks can be fatal

So, what steps should an owner take to avoid dog attacks?

Most importantly, the dog first of all need to be properly socialised, to enjoy interactions and become comfortable in any situation. The owner needs to expose them to a variety of sounds, sights, and smells in high-traffic areas after vaccination so that they don’t panic and run amok

As a pet parent, provide your dog with lifelong diverse experiences to encourage them to enjoy and not fear new places, people, or animals

For this, the dog has to undergo early training and socialisation is critical. Start training early because dogs are most receptive to learning between the ages of 3 and 14 weeks.

Ensure your dog is receptive to your command even if they get accidentally free

Enroll your puppy or adult dog in reward-based behaviour training class

Provide ample praise and treats after each positive interaction with a new sound, animal, or person

Put on a muzzle for your dog when you take it out

What’s the important point to remember while taking your dog for a walk?

Always keep your dog on a fixed-length leash in public

Don’t let strangers touch your dog if you think she or he can bite

What is responsible pet ownership?

This will help to lessen the chances of your dog getting involved in nasty or dangerous attacks on others.

Spay or neuter your dog to decrease aggressive tendencies





If you find your dog is aggressive, schedule a veterinary wellness exam to rule out any medical causes



Schedule a veterinary behaviour consultation exam if your dog tends to have aggressive tendencies



Provide your dog with ample opportunities for daily exercise and play to prevent aggression because of boredom or pent-up energy



Don’t put your dog in a position where it feels threatened or teased



Have your dog vaccinated against rabies and preventable infectious diseases



Dogs are social animals; spending time with your pet is important. Dogs that are frequently left alone have a greater chance of developing behavior problems

What should you do if your dog bites someone?

Restrain the dog immediately and confine it.

Check on the victim’s condition, wash wounds with soap and water. Professional medical advice should be sought to evaluate the risk of rabies or other infections

Provide information about your dog’s most recent rabies vaccination

Consult your veterinarian for advice about dog behavior that will help prevent similar problems in the future