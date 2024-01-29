Explainer: What led to violent scuffles in Maldives Parl? Is it linked to India?

Pandemonium reigned in the Maldives Parliament on Sunday, as violent clashes broke out between MPs from the ruling party and the Opposition faction. A video went viral on social media showing MPs exchanging kicks and blows, with one MP standing beside the Speaker's chair blowing a horn to disrupt his address. One MP was hurt and rushed to hospital.

Maldives has been at the centre of a controversy in India recently over the derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers about the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the subsequent call for Indian tourists to boycott the island nation. Moreover, Maldives president Mohammed Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, has given India a March 5 deadline to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives.

Muizzu who came to power riding on an anti-India campaign, has always maintained he has a "strong mandate" from the Maldivian people. However, news reports now are stating that the Muizzu may well face an impeachment motion brought by Maldives' main Opposition party, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP). The MDP is led by former president Ibrahim Solih, who is viewed as being pro-India.

So, why did clashes break out in the Maldives Parliament on Sunday? Did it have anything to do with India?

Who was at loggerheads with each other?

The clashes occurred between MPs of the People’s National Congress (PNC), and the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), which forms the ruling alliance and the Opposition MDP.

The MPs pushed decorum to one side as they punched and kicked each other and government MPs were seen disrupting the proceedings by blowing toy horns next to the speaker to stop him from addressing the special session. Videos from inside the parliament showed an MP from Kanditheemu, Abdulla Shaheem Abdul Hakeem and Kendhikulhudhoo MP Ahmed Easa engaging in a scuffle after Hakeem knocked down Easa.



Hakeem has sustained injuries on his head and was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

What is the reason behind the clash?

The clashes erupted due the Opposition MPs withholding approval for four cabinet members appointed by president Mohamed Muizzu. This prompted pro-government MPs to stage a protest and disrupt the parliamentary session.

Can the Opposition party withhold permission?

The Opposition MDP, which with its ally jointly holds 55 seats in the 87-member house, and enjoys a majority. While the ruling coalition party has formed the government, they do not enjoy a majority in the parliament, which is still in the control of former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's MDP.

The MDP has specifically refused to give parliamentary approval for four members of the newly-elected president Mohammed Muizzu’s cabinet ahead of a vote on the grounds of their “suitability”.

The reaction of ruling party MPs

Besides the ruckus they created in parliament yesterday, the ruling party MPs released a statement saying that rejecting ministers becomes an “obstacle” and is akin to obstructing government services for citizens.

The ruling PPM-PNC coalition also filed no-confidence motions against the Parliament's Speaker Mohamed Aslam and deputy Speaker Ahmed Saleem, accusing Speaker Aslam of favouring a certain party’s interest and stalling cabinet approval process.

Terming the Opposition's move not to give approval as “irresponsible” chief advisor to Muizzu and PNC chairperson Abdul Raheem Abdullah said the ministers can be reappointed even without authorisation.



Is this fracas in anyway linked to India?

This internal squabble, however, comes soon after the two main Oppostion political parties in the Maldives - MDP and The Democrats - released a statement expressing their dissatisfaction over the current regime's perceived anti-India stance.

In a joint press statement, the Opposition parties labeled the shift in Maldives' foreign policy as "extremely detrimental" to the country's long-term development.

Emphasising the importance of stability and security in the Indian Ocean, they stressed the need to collaborate with all development partners for the benefit of the Maldivian people.

India has also expressed its reservations over the Chinese “research” ship Xiang Yang Hong 03 docking in Male in February. India has made its concerns over Chinese ships in the Indian Ocean clear.