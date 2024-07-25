Explained: What is Teflon flu; why you must be careful with non-stick pans

There have always been doubts about the safety of Teflon-coated cookware. But now, concerns have been raised over a Washington Post report, which reveals that in the past 20 years, poison centres across the United States have recorded more than 3,600 suspected cases of a condition known as "polymer fume fever."

This spike in such fever cases underlines the need to be careful about the risks involved in using non-stick Teflon coatings in your cookware.

So, what is this polymer fume fever? And how is it linked to Teflon and to our non-stick pans and cookware?

What is polymer fume fever?

This is a flu-like illness that one gets when exposed to the fumes released from certain non-stick coatings such as Teflon used in cookware.

What’s another name for this fever?

It is also often referred to as “Teflon flu” because this fever stems from cooking on this well-known non-stick coating brand found in pans and other cooking ware.

The flu is not linked to any specific manufacturer; instead, it involves the chemical properties found in the coatings themselves.

But what is Teflon?

Teflon is not a product but a brand name of a product. It refers to a chemical coating known as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

It is nothing but a type of plastic sprayed on various items and then baked to create a non-stick, water-proof, non-corrosive, and non-reactive surface. This way, it creates a barrier between the product and the external elements that can harm it.

What is the concern over Teflon now?

Experts in America, especially researchers from America's Poison Centers, have said that the number of Teflon flu cases have shot up, reaching numbers not seen before since 2000.

The number of cases in 2023 surged to unprecedented levels, making it the highest incidence in decades. More than 250 patients in the US were hospitalised with this little-known polymer fume fever.

How do you get polymer fume fever or Teflon flu?

You can get this fever when you inhale toxic fumes from overheated polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), commonly known as Teflon. This stems from the thermal degradation of fluorocarbons found in non-stick cookware. Poor ventilation or poor hand hygiene can also cause this fever.

What are the symptoms of polymer fume fever?

It includes fever, body aches, and chills, which are common indicators of the illness. The person can also have shortness of breath, chest tightness, and a dry cough. There is no danger of the flu being fatal or causing any permanent disability but sometimes people may exhibit leukocytosis and pulmonary edema, according to the US government.

What does the National Institute of Nutrition say about Teflon-coated cookware?

The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), in their recent dietary guidelines, has made it clear that earthen cookware is the safest utensil for cooking food and warned people to avoid non-stick pans.

Non-stick pans coated with Teflon are very convenient and easy to use, however, there can be some risk if they are overheated continuously on temperatures greater than 170 degrees, said an expert from NIN.

This can often happen if an empty pan is left on a burner for a long time or if it is being used on a very high flame for a very long process of cooking. In that case, the coatings can give off irritating fumes.

It is suggested to discard them when the coating is worn-out or damaged, added the expert.