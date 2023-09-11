Explained: India's long-standing pitch for permanent seat in UNSC

Following the success of the G20 summit hosted by India and the all-round praise for its just concluded leadership of the intergovernmental forum, the chorus for India to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council has only become louder. In the sidelights of the G20 Summit, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for India's permanent membership of the UNSC.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan among others, is also reported to have promised support for India's bid for a permanent UNSC seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too made a renewed push for expansion of the UN Security Council and reforms in all global institutions to reflect the world's "new realities" at the closing of the G20 summit. Earlier this year, India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar seemed to say that India would soon become a permanent member of the UNSC. Stating that UNSC will be compelled to provide the membership as India is emerging as an “economic superpower”, he reiterated, “Westerners cannot keep their door closed for India for long.”

UNSC reforms and India’s bid for a permanent seat at the high table is a focal point for New Delhi’s foreign policy, he said, adding it won’t happen tomorrow but it will happen one day.

In this backdrop, The Federal explains India’s long-standing bid to get a permanent seat at the world’s most powerful table:

The origin of UNSC’s permanent members

At present UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 elected non-permanent member countries. The latter are elected for a two-year term by the UN General Assembly. The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States who were the victorious powers in World War 11 and have maintained the world's most powerful military forces ever since. These five have the highest military expenditures along with Germany and India and are officially recognised as nuclear weapon states though there are other states known or believed to be in possession of nuclear weapons.

What makes UNSC’s permanent members so powerful?

While the 15-member UN Security Council is meant to address threats to international security, foster negotiations, impose sanctions, and authorise the use of force, including the deployment of peacekeeping missions, its five permanent members have a special veto power. The permanent members have been accused of often misusing their veto to suit their national agendas at the detriment of global security. For instance, Russia vetoed many resolutions condemning its actions in Ukraine, USA has used it 42 times to protect Israel in its conflict with Palestine, China has deployed it as a diplomatic weapon against India on the issue of designating terrorists etc.

Why India should get the UNSC permanent seat?

According to India, the current membership is not inclusive and divorced from geopolitical realities. At a forum, Jaishankar emphasising the need to 'refresh' the 77-year-old UNSC structures, noted that 'large parts of the world do not believe anymore that the UN system speaks fairly for them’. Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative to the UN, emphasised the need for an updated UNSC to align with “contemporary geopolitical realities”.

As the Indo-Pacific takes centrestage in global geopolitics, the forum’s composition, which still reflects the realities of the 1945 post-World War II era, is under the scanner. Moreover, no African or Latin American country has been given representation, while Europe enjoys ‘over-representation’ among the P5. Even UN chief Antonio Gueterras has said that he fully understands India's aspirations in this regard, saying that the composition of the Security Council need to be adjusted to the "realities of today's world” and felt multi-lateral institutions reflect a “bygoneage".

