Explainer: A look at ‘Samudrayaan’ - India's deep-sea exploration vehicle

Samudrayaan, also called Matsya 6000, which translates to 'Fish 6000' in Sanskrit, is an Indian deep-submergence vehicle designed for crewed missions to explore the depths of the ocean floor in search of valuable minerals. This project is part of India's Deep Ocean mission and represents a big step towards advancing our understanding of the deep-sea environment.

Key features: 'Matsya 6000' features a titanium alloy sphere with an 80mm thickness. This sphere, with a diameter of 2.1 meters, is specially engineered to withstand the extreme pressures found in the deep ocean, reaching depths of up to 600 bar.

Development timeline: The concept for Matsya 6000 was unveiled in August 2019 when Dr. M.A. Atmanand, then director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), discussed India's ambitions for deep-sea mining. He envisioned a project that mirrored ISRO's Gaganyaan mission but focused on deep-sea exploration, aiming to send a submersible vehicle with a crew of three to depths of approximately 6000 meters. Success in this mission would position India among the world's leading nations in ocean mineral exploration.

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 11, 2023

Approval: The project encountered initial delays but eventually received the green light from the Ministry of Finance in June 2021, paving the way for further development.



Uncrewed trial: On October 27, 2021, NIOT conducted a an uncrewed trial of the "personnel sphere," constructed from steel. The trial took place in the Bay of Bengal, where the personnel sphere was lowered to a depth of 600 meters off the coast of Chennai. This successful trial marked a critical step towards the vehicle's readiness for deep-sea exploration.

Official launch: On October 29, 2021, the project was officially launched by Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, following the successful trial and certification of the personnel sphere.

Funding: The 'Matsya 6000' project has been allocated a budget of Rs 4,077 crore (approximately USD $550 million) for a five-year period.

In summary, 'Matsya 6000' is an ambitious Indian venture into deep-sea exploration to tap into the vast potential of underwater minerals. With cutting-edge technology and substantial investment, India is set to make big strides in understanding and harnessing the resources of the ocean.