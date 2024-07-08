Explainer: 5 asteroids, as big as aeroplanes, are hurtling towards earth. Should we be worried?

Asteroids seem to have caught people's imagination of late. Though,a very serious threat of an asteroid hurtling towards earth and bringing the curtains down on the world as we know it, still belongs in the realm of fiction. The angst over the end-of-the-earth was further fuelled by the Leonardo di Caprio-Jennifer Lawrence’s disaster movie, ‘Don’t Look up’.

What’s causing consternation now is the latest news from the beyond.

Five different asteroids are zooming towards earth at astonishing speeds in the next couple of days. The largest is a giant-size asteroid measuring upto 250 ft, as big as a skyscraper, while the other four are the size of an aeroplane. One of them is expected to come really close to earth. Should we be worried? Here is what we know:

Firstly, out of the five asteroids, which is the largest and the one to come closest to earth?

The one that is travelling at a furious speed of 65,215 km/h and measuring approximately a massive 250 ft is the '2024 MT1'. The size is comparable to a skyscraper. This asteroid is the one that is expected to get closest to the Earth at a distance of 1.5 million km. This is an Apollo group asteroid and has been dubbed as a near-earth object (NEO) by NASA and is expected to pass by today. (July 8)

Which are the other four asteroids?

Another big asteroid named '2024 NB1' at 200 ft in diameter is also expected to whiz past earth tomorrow (July 9). This one will be at a distance of 5.5 million km from earth. It belongs to the Aten group of asteroids and is the size of an aeroplane. It is also classified as a NEO and is speeding towards earth at a fiery 21,755 mph.

Another huge asteroid measuring about 84 ft will also go by on July 9. Called '2024 NR1', it will pass by the earth at a distance of 6.6 million km.

The other two are also the size of aeroplanes. The '2024 ME1', whose closest approach to the earth will be at 4.3 million km on July 10 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids; and the 120 ft '2022 YS5' will pass the earth at 4.2 million km on July 11. Travelling at 13,045 mph it is also classified as a NEO.

Are these asteroids dangerous?



Asteroids measuring 200 or 250 ft are considered potentially dangerous as they can cause significant damage if they were to collide with Earth. But, NASA has assured that these asteroids will pass earth like many others before them and not pose any danger. There will be no risk of impact.

What damage can asteroids cause?

Notably, asteroids of the size of 2024 MT1 are considered hazardous for the earth due to the severe destruction they can cause if they collide with the planet.

They can trigger tsunamis, fires, massive explosions and more. Tons of dust and ash will rise to the sky and block the Sun for several years. Crop failures and forest fires will begin, leading to mass famine. The good thing, says NASA, is that asteroids larger than 100 meters that can cause local damage hit the Earth about every 10,000 years. Space rocks larger than 1 kilometer that can threaten life on our planet come along only once in a few million years.

Which agency tracks asteroids?

The US space agency NASA’s Near-Earth Object Observations Program is responsible for tracking and characterising asteroids and comets that come close to Earth. The programme uses ground-based telescopes and radar systems to monitor these objects.

Where to monitor real time data?

If you want to watch the trajectory of these asteroids, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, is closely tracking these asteroids. JPL's Asteroid Watch dashboard provides real-time data on asteroids' position, speed, and distance from Earth.

Why this growing interest in asteroids

The close approach of asteroid 2024 MT1 has sparked interest among astronomers and space enthusiasts. For scientists it is an opportunity to gather data about their composition and structure and gain more insights into the early solar system and planet formation. For scientists at NASA’s JPL, the radar observations of asteroids will give them valuable practice for planetary defense, as well as information about their sizes, orbits, rotation, and surface details.

What happened when two asteroids passed by earth last week?

Two asteroids 2024 MK and 2011 UL21 safely flew by our planet last week. After studying it, NASA's scientists found one turned out to have a little moon orbiting it, while the other had been discovered only 13 days before its closest approach to earth.

Passing Earth on June 27 at a distance of 6.6 million kilometers, or about 17 times the distance between the Moon and Earth, the asteroid 2011 UL21 was found to be roughly spherical. It had a smaller asteroid, or moonlet, orbiting it from a distance of about 3 kilometers.

Two days later, on June 29, the asteroid 2024 MK passed our planet from a distance of only 295,000 kilometers., About 500 feet wide, this asteroid appears to be elongated and angular, with prominent flat and rounded regions. Close approaches of near-Earth objects the size of 2024 MK are relatively rare, occurring about every couple of decades, said NASA. So, the scientists sought to gather as much data about the object as possible. It was an extraordinary opportunity to investigate the physical properties and obtain detailed images of a near-Earth asteroid.

NASA's efforts to prevent asteroid threats?

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) is actively engaged in working towards solutions to prevent asteroid impacts. The PDCO collaborates with international space research institutions to develop technologies to deflect asteroids and prevent impacts. NASA has in fact established the Planetary Defense Coordination Office's DART mission which tested a method to deflect an asteroid on course to hit Earth.

What India's ISRO chairman said about asteroid impacts?

Asteroid hitting earth is a real possibility, said ISRO chairman S Somnath. He warned that these collisions can sometimes lead to the extinction of human life and an effective defense mechanism needs to be in place.

Somnath is keen to observe asteroid 99942 Apophis which is expected to pass earth on April 13, 2029. Apophis had gained notoriety as an asteroid that could pose a serious threat to Earth when astronomers predicted that it would come uncomfortably close in 2029. However, later the risk of an impact in 2029 was ruled out, as was a risk during another close approach in 2036.

India may collaborate with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, European Space Agency and NASA on this mission to study 99942 Apophis. Scientists are keen to get a spacecraft out to get a closer look of Apophis.

Has an asteroid impact happened before?

On June 30, 1908, an asteroid plunged into the earth’s atmosphere and exploded in the skies over Siberia. Local eyewitnesses in the sparsely populated region reported seeing a fireball and hearing a large explosion, said the NASA website. They also reported massive forest fires, and trees blown over for miles. Due to the remoteness of the site, the event garnered little attention even within Tsarist Russia and much less outside. The first scientific expedition did not reach the area until 1927.