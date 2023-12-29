Explained: Why Congress chose Nagpur to sound poll bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Mounting a challenge against the ruling BJP at the headquarters of its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Congress on Thursday sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Nagpur.

The event coincided with the 139th foundation day of the Congress. Dubbing its rally, “Hain Tayyar Hum (We are ready)”, the party said it was meant to reaffirm its commitment to fight for protection of democracy in the country. In his speech, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accused the RSS of taking India back to the “pre-Independence era”. “It is a battle of ideologies in the country currently. People think this is a political fight, a fight for power. But the foundation of this fight is ideology. Earlier, pre-Independence, women had no rights, Dalits were untouchable. This is RSS ideology and we have changed it. And today, they want to take us back to pre-Independence,” he said.

The choice of Nagpur to hold the mega rally didn’t come as a surprise, as the grand old party had more than one reason to throw a challenge to its arch rival BJP from the city that is known world over for its RSS connection.



RSS headquarters



Founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a city-based doctor, the BJP’s ideological fountainhead RSS is headquartered in Nagpur. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, has described the RSS as “the powerhouse of the BJP”.



The Congress has always maintained that it has been engaged in an ideological battle with the BJP-RSS to claim the “idea of India” as envisioned by the Constitution framed by the leading lights of the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. “The Congress represents the will of the people. It is synonymous with struggle, compassion, freedom, justice and equality. On the solemn occasion of Congress foundation day, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protect the Constitution of India and uphold the values of democracy,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.



Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president and grandson of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, said: “All like-minded parties have to shed egos and collectively make anti-BJP, anti-RSS a cause. It cannot be restricted to one time fight in the 2024 polls.” He claimed that “the threat to Constitution is real – it has been the hidden agenda of RSS-BJP”.



Congress connection



The Congress’ association with Nagpur, considered as the country’s geographical centre, traces its roots to pre-Independence days. The grand old party under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi gave a clarion call for the launch of the non-cooperation movement against the British at the party’s Nagpur session in December 1920.



It was the same conclave in which the Congress resorted to significant organisational reforms, deciding to strengthen the AICC with 350 members and constituting a 15-member CWC as its highest decision-making body.



In yet another significant move after the Independence, the Congress’ Nagpur session in 1959 witnessed the election of Indira Gandhi as the AICC president. Outgoing AICC chief UN Debhar had recommended the name of Indira, who was then a CWC member and just 41-years -old.



Besides, Nagpur had always been the Congress’ bastion. The Congress retained Nagpur constituency even during the “Indira Hatao, Desh Bachao” agitation led by socialist icon Jaiprakash Narayan during the Emergency. In the last four decades, the BJP has managed to win Nagpur Lok Sabha seat only thrice – in 1996, 2014 and 2019. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, known for his proximity to RSS, is the incumbent Nagpur MP.



Ambedkar’s Deekshabhoomi



BR Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism along with lakhs of his followers in Nagpur on the occasion of Dussehra in 1956. The historical site now has a memorial called Deekshabhoomi.



The Congress leaders also contended that the party opted for Nagpur to hold the mega event due to an ideological reason as “the city echoes the ideologies of both the RSS and the Constitution’s key architect”. “Nagpur has two ideologies, one of Ambedkar which is progressive and the other of the RSS which is destroying the nation,” Kharge said. Staking claim over Ambedkar’s legacy, the Congress renewed the charges that the ruling Narendra Modi-led BJP has been bent on “changing the Constitution”.



Claiming that the OBCs, Dalits and tribals don’t have enough representation in many sectors, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his promise of conducting caste census across the country if the party comes to power in the 2024 elections. “When we come to power, we will carry out caste census and ensure equal representation of all castes. We do not want two Hindustans, one for the poor and another for the rich,” he said.



2024 Lok Sabha polls



Recalling how the Congress won all the seats from Vidarbha region after Indira Gandhi had held a rally in Nagpur post-Emergency, the party leaders are optimistic that this rally would similarly usher in a “major change” in the country’s politics.



The state Congress leaders have maintained that the party along with its other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies – the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction – would give the BJP a “tough fight” in the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections.



Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, “We want to send the message that we are ready for the big fight against the BJP, its corruption and anti-Constitution politics.” He alleged that inflation, unemployment and farm distress have been prevailing even as the BJP has been misusing the central agencies and silencing the voice of the Opposition within and outside Parliament.



“When there is a crisis in the country, it is from the land of Nagpur that the Congress calls Elgar (struggle). Today when the country’s democratic system, Constitution and all the four pillars of democracy are under threat, it is the responsibility of the Congress to keep this system intact,” Patole said.



The Nagpur rally was also aimed at projecting Rahul’s upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 called ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ – from Manipur in the East to Mumbai in the West – which he will launch on January 14.



Maharashtra’s significance



Maharashtra with 48 Lok Sabha seats is second only to Uttar Pradesh with 80 constituencies that plays a critical role in the general elections.



Once an unchallenged force in Maharashtra, the Congress has lost ground in the key state over the years. Its fortunes have declined, particularly after 1999 when Congress stalwart Sharad Pawar quit the party to float the NCP. In the 1999 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won only 10 seats with its ally NCP winning 6, the BJP 13 and the Sena 15 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress could win just 1 seat while the NCP won 4 seats. The BJP bagged 23 seats and the then undivided Sena won 18 seats.



Now, in alliance with the Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction and the NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction under the umbrella of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress feels it has an upper hand this time around as the party has managed to remain united ahead of 2024 general elections. Its other two allies – NCP and Shiv Sena – have suffered a split over the last couple of years. Moreover, the Maratha quota row has emerged as a big issue for the state government. The grand old party is banking on all these factors to regain its lost ground in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



“Among the three parties, we will be in a position to win more seats. We have a strong base in Vidarbha and significant presence in the western Maharashtra and Marathawada regions as well as the tribal belt of north Maharashtra. We are hoping to win 15-20 seats and our allies could win up to 10 seats,” said a senior party leader.

