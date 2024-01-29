The Federal
Explained: Why a ‘battle of benches’ in Calcutta HC prompted SC to take note – and charge

The refusal of a single-judge bench to comply with a stay order by a division bench on CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in medical admissions in Bengal, triggered a bitter spat between two benches of the Calcutta High Court

