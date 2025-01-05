Explained: What’s US’ Medal of Freedom? Why has award to Soros sparked row?

Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Saturday (January 4) presented the US’ highest civilian award to 19 people, including former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, football superstar Lionel Messi, controversial philanthropist George Soros and actor Denzel Washington, for their contributions to America and the world.

“For the final time as President, I have the honour of bestowing the Medal of Freedom on our nation's highest civilian honour on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people who gave their sacred effort, their sacred effort, to shape the culture and the cause of America,” Biden said at a glittering function in the East Room of the White House.

Former president Bill Clinton, several of his Cabinet members including Defence Secretary Loyd Austin along with several celebrities graced the occasion.



“This group of people leave an incredible mark on our country with insight and influence that can be felt around the globe in major cities and remote areas of life, finding us closer as people and showing us that what's possible as a nation, nothing beyond our capacity,” Biden said.

What is the US Presidential Medal of Freedom and to whom it is awarded?

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

It was established in 1963 by President John F Kennedy, superseding the Medal of Freedom that was initially established by President Harry S Truman in 1945 to honour civilian service.

It allows the President to recognise “any person who has made an especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavours.”

The medal itself has a white star over a red pentagon, surrounded by five gold eagles. At its centre is a blue circle with 13 gold stars.

The award is broad in scope and the qualifications required to receive it. A Congressional Research Service report says, “There is no formal procedure for nominating and selecting recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The President has wide latitude under Executive Order 11515 (March 13, 1970) to award the medal to ‘any person recommended to the President for award of the Medal or any person selected by the President upon his own initiative.’”

The award is not limited to US citizens, and, while it is a civilian award, it can also be awarded to military personnel and worn on the uniform.

Why did controversial philanthropist George Soros receive this award?

Alex Soros accepted the award on behalf of his father George Soros, an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations.

“Born into a Jewish family in Hungary, George Soros escaped Nazi occupation to build a life of freedom for himself and countless others around the world,” said the citation as read by the military aide.



The White House said, “Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice."

“As an immigrant who found freedom and prosperity in America, I am deeply moved by this honour,” George Soros said in a statement. “I accept it on behalf of the many people around the world with whom the Open Society Foundations have made common cause over the past 40 years,” he said.

Alex who received the award on behalf of his father said his father is an American patriot who has spent his life fighting for freedom and human rights.

Why the award to Soros has sparked a controversy in the US?

Soros’ selection for the award has evoked polarised responses. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slammed Biden’s decision to award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Taking to social media platform X, the Tesla boss, Musk, said, “A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom.”

Critics, including Musk and several Republican figures, have termed the honour as politically motivated. Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters also hit out at Biden for giving the award to Soros.

“Giving George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is another slap in the face of America after reducing the sentences of murderers and pardoning his son. 16 days is a long time until the Inauguration. What is he capable of sliding in next? January 20th can’t come soon enough,” Republican leader Nikki Haley said.

“George Soros spent millions electing soft-on-crime politicians that let criminals wreak havoc in our major cities,” Montana Senator Tim Sheehy told The New York Post.

Why the Republicans oppose Soros and why was he in the spotlight in India recently?

The Republican Party has long accused Soros of using his wealth to influence global politics.

It was only last month that Soros was at the centre of a political storm in India too. The ruling BJP had accused the Congress of being hand in glove with Soros and his outfits. The saffron party also alleged that the Congress was acting as a “tool of foreign forces” to destabilise India, citing alleged ties between Sonia Gandhi and Soros-funded initiatives.



However, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge refuted the allegations, calling them baseless and accusing the BJP of diverting attention from pressing socio-economic issues in the country. The heated exchange led to multiple adjournments in both Houses of Parliament.

Soros’ influence and the controversy surrounding him extend far beyond international borders. His Open Society Foundations have faced pushback in countries like Hungary and Russia, where his initiatives are often painted as foreign interference.

How has US President Joe Biden reacted to this criticism?

President Biden has defended the list of recipients as individuals who embody America's values and contribute to its global standing.

“These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made extraordinary contributions to our country and the world. They defend the values of America, even when under attack,” Biden stated during the announcement.