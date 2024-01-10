Explained: What’s special about Drishti 10 Starliner UAV deployed by Navy?

Admiral R Hari Kumar unveiled the Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) on Wednesday (January 10). The UAV has been manufactured by Adani Defence and Aerospace. The unveiling took place at Adani Defence and Aerospace's Aerospace Park in Hyderabad.

So, what is so special about this drone? Here is a look at its key features.

Indigenously manufactured: The UAV was developed and produced within the country by Adani Defence and Aerospace.

ISR capabilities: The UAV is equipped with advanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

Impressive endurance: It can fly continuously for 36 hours, showcasing a remarkable endurance capacity.

Payload capacity: Drishti 10 can carry payloads of up to 450 kg, enhancing its operational capabilities.

STANAG 4671 certification: The UAV holds this unique certification that allows it to operate in NATO members’ airspaces.

Domestic development: Drishti 10 Starliner is India's first domestically developed UAV, based on Israel's Elbit’s Hermes 900 MALE platform.

Autonomy and effectiveness: The drone boasts high autonomy and effectiveness in its missions, ensuring reliable performance.

Mounting points and installation bay: It comes with multiple mounting points for equipment and a 250-kg modular internal installation bay.

Supply chain and local production: The development of Drishti 10 signifies a crucial step in establishing a self-sufficient supply chain and boosting local production.

Certification for civilian airspace: The UAV is fully certified to operate in civilian airspace. This expands the range of its potential applications.

Versatility and cutting-edge features: With its diverse capabilities and advanced surveillance features, the Drishti 10 stands out as a versatile and cutting-edge UAV.