Explained: What’s JN.1, the new variant of COVID-19, and what are its symptoms?

Following the detection of a new COVID-19 sub-variant, JN.1, in a 78-year-old woman from Kerala, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday (December 18) advised senior citizens and those with comorbidities to wear masks.

Talking to the media in Karnataka’s Kodagu, the health minister said there is no need to panic. He said, “We held a meeting on Sunday where we discussed what steps should be taken. We’ll issue an advisory soon. Those who are over 60 years of age and those who have heart problems, and have comorbidities must wear masks.” He said they have asked government hospitals to be prepared. “Regions that share a border with Kerala must be more alert. Testing will be stepped up. Those having respiratory issues will have to mandatorily undergo tests,” he added.

The JN.1 strain was detected in a 78-year-old woman after an RT-PCR positive sample was confirmed from Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala during a routine surveillance activity of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on December 8, said ICMR DG Dr Rajiv Bahl. The woman had mild symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and has since recovered from COVID-19. While the strain has been reported across countries, Kerala Health Minister Veena George assured that JN.1 is “not a cause for concern”.

What is JN.1 variant of COVID-19?

The JN.1 variant of COVID-19 is considered to be a descendant of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.86 or Pirola. While it was first detected in the United States in September 2023, China detected seven infections of the particular sub-variant on December 15, as per a Reuters report.

In the recent past, Pirola has been spreading across 38 countries, including India, and is believed to be the cause of the recent hike in hospitalisations.

As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the BA.2.86 has a total of 20 mutations on the spike protein, which is a concern because viruses use spike proteins to latch onto the cells of the host. The health agency explained, as per a report in October, that there is only a single change between JN.1 and BA.2.86 in the spike protein.

According to National Indian Medical Association COVID Task Force’s co-chairman Rajeev Jayadevan, the JN.1 variant can spread faster and evade immunity. “JN.1 is a severely immune-evasive and fast-spreading variant, markedly different from XBB and all other prior versions of this virus. This enables it to infect people who had previous COVID infections and also people who were vaccinated,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What are the symptoms of COVID variant JN.1?

Senior Consultant in Chest Medicine at Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Ujjwal Prakash, addressed the emergence of this variant and stated that although vigilance is crucial, there is no need for people to panic. “You need to be more vigilant. I don't think that there’s reason to panic or do anything extra than just being vigilant,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and, in certain situations, minor gastrointestinal problems are among the symptoms that have been recorded in patients so far. Most patients experience mild upper respiratory symptoms, which typically improve within four to five days.

“The first way going forward is testing this new variant of COVID if possible, and then we have to see whether they have COVID or any other viral infection. Symptoms are almost very common with other viral infections. They may be slightly more severe. Some patients may have some symptoms more severe than others, but more or less the infection is just like any other viral infection,” Dr Prakash said.

“I don't think I would be wise enough to say that the new wave of COVID is coming. It may just pass away like any other viral infection. Let’s keep a watch and keep our fingers crossed,” he said regarding the emergence of JN.1. He advised people to take precautions by wearing masks and undergoing testing if they detect viral infection symptoms. If symptoms persist, individuals are encouraged to isolate themselves from the general public, the doctor added.

What preventive measures may be taken to curb the spread of JN.1?

To prevent the JN.1 strain from spreading rampantly, experts have urged people to take booster shots, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear masks in public places.

Experts observed that JN.1 has become a dominating strain of COVID because of its transmissibility and proper measures should be initiated for its prevention.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry has been running mock drills in hospitals in several states to check their preparedness to handle a sudden rise in COVID numbers, though officials have not attributed the drills to the JN.1 sub-variant.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), however, has noted the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala. “There has been an increasing trend of COVID-19 cases from the state of Kerala since the last few weeks. This has been attributed to an increase in the number of samples from influenza-like illness (ILI) cases being referred for testing,” Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the ICMR, said.

JN.1 has been previously found in several countries, including the US and China. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says all approved COVID-19 vaccines will continue to provide protection against JN.1.