Explained: What’s Atal Setu and why it is being dubbed as a game-changer for Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s longest bridge over the sea, the 22 km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu, in Mumbai on Friday (January 12).

The bridge is poised to significantly shorten travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to just 20 minutes which otherwise takes 2 hours. According to officials, the bridge will cater to around 70,000 vehicles daily, connecting Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai. The bridge comprises a 16.5-km sea link and a 5.5-km land link. The sea link is a six-lane highway (three on either side).

The MTHL, also known as Atal Setu named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has come at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore. The bridge will also connect Mumbai with the Mumbai-Goa Highway, Vasai and Virar, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad districts. The bridge also has an advanced traffic management system which can detect fog, visibility and vehicles crossing the speed limit.



What is the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)?



The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is a 22-km bridge that will connect Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. It is the longest sea bridge in the country and the 12th longest in the world.



The MTHL not only provides quicker access to expressways like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Goa Highway, but also unlocks new opportunities for employment, tourism, and economic growth.



According to reports, around 177,903 metric tonnes of steel and 504,253 metric tonnes of cement were used in building the MTHL.



Motorists will be allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 100 kmph on the MTHL. Heavy vehicles, motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, and tractors will not be permitted on the sea bridge.



Earlier, the bridge was supposed to be inaugurated and thrown open to the public in December last year. However, several last-minute preparations, including electrification, the construction of poles and toll booths, pushed the date for its opening to January.



The Maharashtra government tasked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) with the construction of the bridge in 2017. The project was then taken forward with the support of an official development loan of around Rs 18,000 crore from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).



The objective of the project is to improve connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region which comprises the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, and promote the region’s economic development. The MTHL will bring Mumbai and Navi Mumbai closer by dramatically cutting travel time, and will decongest the existing route over the Vashi bridge.



The idea to construct the MTHL dates back to the early 1960s, when it was proposed to be built between Mumbai and Uran in Navi Mumbai. However, the construction plans could not materialise due to a series of setbacks.



Which areas will get a boost in connectivity through this sea bridge?



Starting in South Mumbai’s Sewri, the bridge will pass through Thane Creek and end at Chirle village near Nhava Sheva.



The bridge will connect several key areas, such as the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Mumbai-Goa Highway. The bridge will also have interchanges at Sewri, Shivaji-Nagar, Chirle, and other key points to ensure efficient connectivity and the smooth flow of traffic.

The MTHL will make reaching Panvel far easier from central and south Mumbai as well. Further, it has been estimated that the use of the bridge will lead to savings of one crore litres of fuel per year and cut back CO2 emissions by over 25,000 million tonnes.





What new technologies have been used in the construction of MTHL?



The Atal Setu is India’s first sea bridge to incorporate an Open Road Tolling (ORT) system by allowing vehicles to pass through toll booths at speeds of up to 100 kmph without stopping.



It also has specially-designed lighting poles to withstand high-velocity winds during monsoons and is also equipped with a Lightning Protection System to safeguard against potential damage caused by lightning.



IIT Bombay had been roped in to strengthen the Atal Setu during its construction in 2018, and a team worked to ensure the design was done keeping in mind that it falls under a moderate earthquake damage risk zone. Professor Deepankar Choudhury, Head of Civil Engineering at IIT Bombay, said that the bridge is built to withstand four different types of earthquakes of up to 6.5 magnitude.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the lights used on the bridge were also chosen carefully to ensure that they do not disturb the aquatic environment.

“This is India's longest bridge built on the sea. Several technologies have been used in the making of this bridge, which are used for the first time in India. The lights used in this bridge do not disturb the aquatic environment,” Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, MMRDA Commissioner, was quoted as saying.

What will be the cost of travelling on MTHL?

The toll for a one-way journey has been fixed at Rs 250 for a four-wheeler. The return toll will be one-and-a-half times of the toll amounting to Rs 370.



Availing a daily pass for a car will cost Rs 625, and a monthly pass will be worth Rs 12,500. This also makes it the most expensive toll road linked to Mumbai. In comparison, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link has a toll of Rs 85 for a one-way trip and Rs 127 for a return journey.

Why is MTHL being dubbed as a ‘game changer’?



The engineering marvel will not only transform connectivity but also the real estate landscape in and around the metropolitan city.

The MTHL will also lead to significant reduction in the commute between Mumbai and Pune as well as between Mumbai and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport. The MTHL is expected to strengthen Mumbai’s status as a vibrant real estate hub, appreciating prices and spurring significant real estate growth. It will also facilitate greater economic integration of Navi Mumbai with Mumbai, with benefits extending to Panvel, Alibaug, Pune and Goa.



According to experts, the property market of the entire region is expected to gain but more impact will be seen in micro markets such as Panvel, Ulwe, and Dronagiri which will get a direct linkage to the bridge. They say several factors including new connectivity are expected to lead to a surge in property prices in Navi Mumbai within the next three years.

