Explained: What is parrot fever and how to protect yourself from getting infected

If you have fever, headache, chills, muscle pains, coughing, dyspnoea and symptoms similar to pneumonia, beware: you may be suffering from psittacosis, also known as parrot fever, a rare but potentially serious bacterial infection.

The pneumonia like symptoms include cough, difficulty in breathing and chest pain. In extreme situations, it may result in consequences including neurological symptoms. Some patients may develop gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

What’s psittacosis?



Psittacosis, also called parrot fever, is a respiratory infection caused by Chlamydophila psittaci, a bacteria commonly found in birds. Human infections usually occur through contact with infected birds and are seen in individuals working with pet birds, poultry, veterinarians, and gardeners in areas with infected bird populations.



It is important to know that infected birds do not always show signs of disease or seem sick. Both sick birds and infected birds without signs of illness shed the bacteria in their droppings and respiratory secretions. When the droppings and secretions dry, small dust particles (that include the bacteria) can get into the air. The most common way someone gets infected is by breathing in the dust from these dried secretions. Less commonly, birds infect people through bites and beak-to-mouth contact.



In general, people do not spread the bacteria that cause psittacosis to other people. However, this is possible in rare cases. There is no evidence that the bacteria spread by preparing or eating poultry.

People of all ages can get psittacosis, but it is more commonly reported among adults. Those who have contact with pet birds and poultry, including people who work in bird-related occupations, are at increased risk

Deaths in Europe

Also known as psittacosis, parrot fever has already killed five people in Europe – four in Denmark and one in The Netherlands – while leading to hospitalisation of dozens in Germany, Austria and Sweden.

Why infection

The infection of birds – parrots, pigeons and poultry -- caused by Chlamydophila psittaci (C. psittaci) can be passed on to humans if they inhale particles from their feathers or dry faeces.

You can also be affected if you are caring for these birds on cleaning their cages without adequate protection. It is rare for people to spread the bacteria that causes psittacosis to other humans and there is low likelihood of further human-to-human transmission of the disease, says the World Health Organisation.

Medication

The good news is that if correctly diagnosed, this pathogen is treatable with antibiotics.

Treatment involves antibiotics such as doxycycline or tetracycline, which are effective against Chlamydia psittaci. These antibiotics are usually administered orally for two to three weeks. Medications like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help alleviate fever, muscle aches and headaches.

Precautions

Also, adequate rest, hydration and a nutritious diet can support the body's immune system in fighting the infection.

One of the best ways to protect oneself against parrot fever is to wash hands well after handling birds or cleaning their cages and not inhaling dust from bird feathers or droppings.