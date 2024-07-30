Explained: What is 'chakravyuh'? Why is Rahul using it as a reference?

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday (July 30), launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, saying it had trapped Indians in a modern-day chakravyuh – referencing the Hindu epic Mahabharata – and unleashing an atmosphere of fear in the country.

Rahul slammed the NDA government for disappointing the country with the Union Budget. He alleged that the Budget has hurt the small businesses while failing to address issues concerning youth and farmers in the country.

He was as aggressive as he was when he delivered his maiden speech as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on July 1.



What is chakravyuh?



Chakravyuh is a military formation used to surround enemies, as depicted in the Hindu epic Mahabharata. It resembles a labyrinth of multiple defensive walls.



In the battle of Kurukshetra, the chakravyuh formation was used by Guru Dronacharya, who became commander-in-chief of the Kaurava army after the fall of Bhishma Pitamaha.

The formation begins with two soldiers standing back-to-back, with other such sets of soldiers standing at a distance of three hands, drawing up seven circles and culminating in the end which is the place where the captured person or object is to be kept.

To form the chakravyuh, the commander has to identify the soldiers who will pull it off. The number of soldiers to be deployed and the size of the chakravyuh are calculated after estimating the resistance.

Who knew how to handle a chakravyuh?

The chakravyuh, according to the Mahabharata, was a very special formation and only a few warriors knew how to penetrate it. It required great skill to emerge unscathed from the battle formation, goes the myth.

The third Pandava Arjuna, his warrior-son Abhimanyu, Lord Krishna and Pradyumna (son of Krishna) were among those who held the knowledge. Of these, only Abhimanyu, the son of Arjuna and Subhadra, was present when the Kauravas used it on the battlefield.



After Abhimanyu had penetrated the sixth tier of the formation, all the Kaurava commanders attacked him simultaneously, which was against the righteous rules of warfare, or Dharmayuddha, and gradually exhausted and killed him.

Why is Rahul using it as a reference?



Rahul accused the BJP-led NDA government of forming a chakravyuh around the youth, farmers, women and small businesses.



Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Rae Bareli MP said six people were at the centre of what he called the “Lotus (BJP's symbol) formation” – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, VHP chief Mohan Bhagwat, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

“Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a chakravyuh and killed him...I did some research and discovered that chakravyuh is also known as padmavuyh, which means 'Lotus formation'. The chakravyuh is in the shape of a lotus (BJP’s symbol)," said Rahul.

"In the 21st century, a new chakravyuh has been formed – that too in the form of a lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being done with India – the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses...Today, there are six people at the centre of the chakravyuh – Modi, Amit Shah, Bhagwat, Doval, Ambani and Adani,” Rahul said in the Lower House.

Who's 'trapped', per Rahul?

Later, taking to X, the Gandhi scion continued his tirade against the NDA regime and said that the modern chakravyuh has trapped youths, farmers, middle class, MSMEs, soldiers and SC, ST, OBC and minorities of this country.



“This modern chakravyuh has trapped our youth in a chakravyuh of unemployment and paper Leak. Farmers in a chakravyuh of debt. Middle class in a chakravyuh of tax. MSMEs in a chakravyuh of tax terrorism. Jawans in a chakravyuh of Agnipath. SC, ST, OBC, Minorities in a chakravyuh of anyay (injustic)," the Congress leader said.

Elaborating on his allegations, Rahul said three forces are behind the chakravyuh.



“The ‘chakravyuh’ that has captured India has three forces behind it –

1. The idea of monopoly capital – that two people should be allowed to own the entire Indian wealth. So, one element of the chakravyuh is coming from the concentration of financial power.

2. The institutions, the agencies, CBI, ED, I-T of this nation.

3. Political executive.

These 3 together, are at the heart of chakravyuh and they have devastated this country,” he added.

What did Rahul say about the Budget?

Slamming the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rahul said: “My expectation was that this Budget would weaken the power of this chakravyuh, that this Budget would help the farmers of this country, would help the youth of this country, would help the labourers, the small business of this country.



“The chakravyuh that you have built is harming crores of people. We are going to break down this chakravyuh. The biggest way of doing this, one that scares you, is the caste census."



The Congress leader also warned the BJP not to mistake India's youth for Abhimanyu. “BJP should not mistake India's youth for Abhimanyu. They are Arjun and will break free from this chakravyuh,” he said.

