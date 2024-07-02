Explained: What is a satsang? Why did it end in a stampede in Hathras?

The word is derived from the Sanskrit sat, which translates to "good/pure/true", and sang, which translates to "group/association/congregation".

In bhakti traditions, a satsang typically signifies gatherings of devotees for inspiration and focus amidst worldly distractions. It often happens overnight.

A guru or spiritual leader would share spiritual discourses and the group may sing praises of the divine. The events are held for long stretches of time, and often overnight.

What happened in Sathras?



Early reports said the stampede in Sathras broke out during the conclusion of the satsang. Too many people were trying to leave the venue at the same time, it is assumed.

The stampede occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar said. Typically, stampedes happen when the exit route is too narrow. Details of what exactly happened in Sathras on Tuesday are yet to officially emerge.

Fatal stampedes in past 20 years



March 31, 2023: Around 36 people died when the slab constructed on top of an ancient well collapsed during a religious programme held on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

January 1, 2022: Around 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

July 14, 2015: Around 27 pilgrims died and 20 others were injured in a stampede at a major bathing spot on the banks of River Godavari, on the opening day of 'Pushkaram' festival in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

October 3, 2014: Thirty-two people were killed and 26 injured in a stampede at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, on Dussehra Day.



October 13, 2013: 115 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede during the Navratri festivities near Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district. The stampede was triggered by rumours that a river bridge the devotees were crossing was about to collapse. * November 19, 2012: Around 20 people were killed and many others injured as a makeshift bridge caved in, triggering a stampede during the Chhath Puja at Adalat Ghat on the bank of river Ganga in Patna. * November 8, 2011: At least 20 people were killed in a stampede in Haridwar at Har-ki-Pauri ghat on banks of the Ganga river.

January 14, 2011: At least 104 Sabarimala devotees were killed and over 40 were injured in a stampede when a jeep crashed into homebound pilgrims at Pulmedu in Kerala's Idukki district.



March 4, 2010: About 63 people were killed in a stampede at Ram Janki Temple of Kripalu Maharaj in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district as people gathered to collect free clothes and food from the self-styled godman.



September 30, 2008: Nearly 250 devotees were killed and over 60 injured in a stampede triggered by rumours of bomb going off at Chamunda Devi temple in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city.



August 3, 2008: 162 dead, 47 injured in a stampede triggered by rumours of rockslides at Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district.



January 25, 2005: Over 340 devotees were trampled to death and hundreds injured during an annual pilgrimage at Mandhardevi temple in Maharashtra's Satara district. The accident occurred when some people fell down on the steps made slippery by the devotees breaking coconuts.



August 27, 2003: 39 people were killed and around 140 injured in a stampede during the holy bath at the Kumbh Mela in Maharashtra's Nashik district.