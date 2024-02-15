Explained: What are electoral bonds, who benefitted, what happens after SC order?

In a judgment that is being hailed by the Opposition and activists alike as momentous for Indian democracy, the Supreme Court on Thursday (February 15) scrapped the Electoral Bonds Scheme that allowed political parties to raise funds via anonymous donations. Incidentally, the lion’s share of these funds was raised by the ruling BJP since the scheme’s inception.

The scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, had been a subject of controversy since the very beginning. Right after it was implemented, the CPM, Congress leader Jaya Thakur, and NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) had challenged it in court.

So, what are electoral bonds and why did multiple petitioners challenge it in court? Which parties have benefitted the most from electoral bonds? What did the Supreme Court say and what happens to the money raised by parties via the Electoral Bond Scheme? Here are some answers.

What are electoral bonds?

An electoral bond (EB) is a bearer bond instrument through which companies and individuals can donate funds to political parties. It is like a promissory note, with the money payable to the bearer on demand.

In India, EBs are sold in denominations of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 100,000, Rs 1,000,000 Rs 10,000,000 only by the State Bank of India (SBI). Any individual, group, or corporate organisation can buy these and donate these to the political party of their choice. The parties can redeem these after 15 days, free of interest, but only through an account with an authorised bank.

While parties, by law, have to reveal the identities of those who donate more than Rs 20,000 in cash, the rule did not apply to electoral bonds, no matter how large the sum donated.

What was the controversy about?

The petitioners who challenged the scheme in court argued that its confidentiality clause came in the way of the citizen’s right to information. Besides, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had warned the Centre in 2017 that shell companies could misuse EBs for money laundering.

How much has each party raised through EBs?