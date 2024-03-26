Explained: Telangana phone-tapping case and why cops are under arrest

Ahead of the all-important Lok Sabha elections, Telangana has been rocked by allegations of phone-tapping against some top police officers, including a former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief of the state.

While three senior police officers are under arrest, a look-out notice has been issued against two, and some others are reportedly under the scanner in connection with the case.

Here is what we know about the Telangana phone-tapping case so far:

What is the case about?

A team of intelligence officers in the state allegedly tapped the phones of hundreds of political leaders during the Telangana Assembly elections last year, including current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The alleged phone-tapping was done during the earlier K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS regime.

The team also allegedly gathered information related to fundraising by political leaders. Besides monitoring opposition politicians, the team also allegedly extorted money from 36 businessmen, including jewellers, hawala operators, realtors, and construction company owners.

The team then allegedly destroyed all evidence, including computer hard disks and paper documents.

Whose phones were tapped?

Some reports claim over one lakh phone calls were tapped. Those who were reportedly monitored included CM Reddy, members of the BJP and the Congress, and even BRS.

Some Telugu actors and businessmen were allegedly monitored too, and at least 36 were blackmailed.

Who are in the dock?

1. Former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao

T Prabhakhar Rao has been named as Accused No 1 in the case. It was allegedly Rao under whose orders data was gathered by illegally tapping the phones of opposition leaders.

He is suspected to have ordered a full surveillance of Reddy, his family members, followers, and associates.

He is reportedly in the United States, and a look-out notice has been issued in his name.

2. D Praneeth Kumar alias Praneeth Rao, suspended DSP

It all started with the arrest of Praneeth Rao on March 13, based on a complaint filed by an additional superintendent of police of the SIB on March 10.

Praneeth was a DSP during the BRS regime and was subsequently working in the office of the Director General of Police (DGP). He was suspended by the Telangana government after being accused of tapping the phones of then opposition party leaders.

Praneeth allegedly monitored the victims and extorted money from the 36 businessmen under the directions of Prabhakar. Also under Prabhakar’s orders, he allegedly destroyed proof a day after the Congress defeated the BRS in the 2023 state election.

He reportedly told the police that he destroyed 17 hard disks and disposed of the broken pieces in River Musi. The team also allegedly burnt all paper documents in two logger rooms.

3. P Radhakrishna, former DCP of Commissioner’s Task Force

Radhakrishna was allegedly working in collusion with the accused intelligence team members from the Commissioner’s Task Force, a wing of the Hyderabad Police. He has reportedly been named as Accused Number 3 and a look-out notice has been issued for him as well.

It was Prabhakar and Radhakrishna who allegedly gave the phone numbers to Praneeth and asked him to tap their phones. Praneeth would collect the information and supply the updates to the two senior cops.

4. Shravan Rao, senior executive of I News, a Telugu TV channel

Sharvan allegedly helped set up the phone-tapping equipment — which came from Israel — and the servers on a local school campus.

He is also believed to be out of the country.

5. Two senior officials of Hyderabad Police

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Thirupathanna, and Additional Superintendent of Police N Bhujanga Rao were arrested late on Saturday night.

They had worked as additional superintendents of police in the SIB and the Intelligence Department respectively. They have, according to a police statement, confessed to their involvement in tapping phones and destroying evidence.

Thirupathanna reportedly said during his questioning that he would share the names given by Radhakrishna with Praneeth, who would then collect the data.

Both the senior police officers reportedly said they followed Prabhakar’s instructions.

6. A BRS leader?

Bhujanga Rao reportedly told the police that would tap phone numbers given by a key BRS leader.

What police have done so far

A case has been registered against Praneeth and others at Panjagutta police station. So far, three arrests have been made — Praneeth, Thirupathanna, and Bhujanga Rao.

The charges are criminal breach of trust by a public servant, causing disappearance of evidence, and criminal conspiracy and other sections of IPC, PDPP Act, and IT Act-2000.

Police have searched Prabhakar’s home in Hyderabad and about a dozen other locations, including Shravan’s home. Reports say at least 30 Telangana Police officers are likely to be investigated in the case.

Police are also reportedly encouraging the extortion victims to file complaints.

(With agency inputs)