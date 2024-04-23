Explained: How new Schengen visa rules will benefit frequent Indian travellers

The European Commission on April 18 adopted a new visa“cascade” regime for India, in which frequent Indian travellers to the Schengen countries can apply for multiple-entry short-stay visas with multi-year validity. So, what does it mean and how does it help Indian travellers?

What is a Schengen visa?

So first, what is a Schengen visa? This visa allows non-European nationals to travel to one or more of the 29 countries that are part of the Schengen Area.

The Schengen area comprises 25 European Union member states: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.

Additionally, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, which are not part of the EU, are also part of the Schengen area.

Rules and benefits of Schengen visa

A Schengen visa, primarily intended for tourism or business purposes, allows short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

This visa allows travellers to cross borders between Schengen member states without undergoing identity checks at the border. Travelers can enjoy free movement within the Schengen zone.

Schengen visas can be either single-entry (which allows only one entry into the Schengen area) and multiple-entry (which allows several entries during its validity period).

The visas are not purpose-bound, providing flexibility for travel within the specified period. However, Schengen visas do not grant the right to work within the Schengen area and are for short stays only.

What the new visa rules for Indian nationals say

Under the new visa “cascade” regime, an Indian national can apply for longer-term, multi-entry Schengen visas based on her/his travel history.

For starters, frequent Indian travellers to the Schengen countries can now obtain a two-year Schengen visa, a marked improvement from the shorter validity periods previously available.

Potentially, they can later qualify for a five-year visa, too.

How to qualify for multi-year Schengen visa

To qualify for the extended two-year visa, applicants must have obtained and appropriately used two Schengen visas within the preceding three years.

This will demonstrate a positive travel history and compliance with previous visa regulations.

As a “cascading” effect, a traveller can then potentially qualify for a five-year visa, if s/he has used a two-year visa lawfully and her/his passport has enough validity remaining.

Benefit of multi-year Schengen visa

During the validity period of these multi-year Schengen visas, a tourist can enjoy travel rights equivalent to visa-free nationals.