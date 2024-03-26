Explained: About Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, significance, why it collapsed

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told news agency AP that agencies received 911 calls around 1.30 am, reporting that a ship leaving Baltimore had struck a column on the bridge.

The ship seemed to have caught fire in the impact and plumes of thick, black smoke are seen in the video. However, reports say that all crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for, and there are no reports of any injuries.

The moment of collapse has been caught in a video that has been posted on X (Twitter). It shows a ship ramming into one of the bridge’s central supports, following which the bridge collapses like nine pins, part by part, and plunges into the water.

According to latest updates, up to 20 workers may have fallen into the Patapsco River below. As rescue efforts continue, here is all about the Francis Scott Key Bridge, how it collapsed, how it is linked with American history, and how its collapse may impact traffic.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland which crosses the Patapsco River has reportedly Collapsed within the last few minutes after being Struck by a Large Container Ship; a Mass Casualty Incident has been Declared with over a Dozen Cars and many Individuals said to… pic.twitter.com/SsPMU8Mjph

Matthew West, a Baltimore Coast Guard official, told the New York Times that they received a report of the impact at 1.27 am. The vessel that hit the bridge is a 290-metre Singapore-flagged cargo ship called Dali. It had left Baltimore at 1 am and was reportedly heading for Colombo, Sri Lanka.

It is not yet known what led the ship to stray off its course and crash into the bridge. The channel is some 350 metres wide and the ship should have been in the middle of it.

The BBC quoted a structural engineer and bridge designer as saying that the collapse of the bridge after being hit by the ship was not surprising. According to him, a heavy ship (such as the Dali) was likely to deliver a significant blow of “thousands of tonnes” if it hit a bridge support, which is “a relatively flimsy structure”.

How many were affected

Several vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the impact, including one the size of a tractor-trailer truck.

According to Cartwright, it was too early to know how many people were affected but described the collapse as a “developing mass casualty event”.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” he told AP.

The bridge’s link to US history

The bridge as such was only 47 years old, but it was named after Francis Scott Key, an amateur poet who penned the American national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.

The Maryland Transport Authority website says that Francis Scott Key witnessed the bombing of Fort McHenry in 1814 near the site where the bridge came up ages later. Apparently, that moment inspired him to write The Star-Spangled Banner.

The bombing was part of the War of 1812, fought between the US and Great Britain between June 18, 1812, and February 17, 1815. On September 13, 1814, Britain began a 25-hour bombing of Fort McHenry, which protected Baltimore’s harbour. The bombardment failed and the war eventually ended with the signing of the Treaty of Ghent.

How the collapse will affect traffic

The 2.6-km four-lane bridge was part of the Interstate 695. Built in 1977, it spanned the Patapsco River, a vital artery that, along with the Port of Baltimore, is a hub for shipping on the US’s east coast. The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore is the largest in the US for specialised cargo and bulk handling facilities.

Around 800,000 vehicles are estimated to have passed through the port in 2023, transporting a record 1.3 million tonnes of imported cargo. The bridge reportedly carried about 11.5 million vehicles annually, with an average daily traffic of 31,500 vehicles. Currently, all vehicles are being detoured.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.

(With agency inputs)