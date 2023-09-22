Booked tickets to Canada? Here's what you should know

Amid rising tempers with Canada, the Indian government has issued a travel advisory to its citizens and students in Canada to eschew visiting places which has seen anti-India activities

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (September 20) issued an advisory to caution Indian citizens against travelling to certain parts of Canada a day after the two countries expelled diplomats amid worsening bilateral relations.



The MEA travel advisory came in retaliation to Canada’s “updated” travel advisory on Monday (September 18) asking its citizens travelling to India to “exercise a high degree of caution” because of the “risk of terrorist attacks throughout” the country, according to a BBC report.

What does the advisory say? What does it mean?

Advising Indian nationals to avoid travelling to “regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen” anti-India incidents in the country, it has asked Indian students in particular to “exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant”.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents,” MEA said in its advisory.

However, that is just an advisory. There are no restrictions on Indians travelling to Canada. You can travel, but you need to be careful is what it suggests. In case there are protests against India in any locality, for instance, you may want to steer clear.



Regular travellers will tell you that Canada is one of the safest countries in the world. According to a US News Best Countries ranking, Canada is the third most-safe country, after Switzerland and Sweden.



What about the visa suspension?

Yes, the Indian government has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens. That does not affect Indian passport holders in any way. If you are worried about relatives who happen to be Canadian citizens, yes, they may have to wait a bit before visa services are restored. However, even in that case, those already holding valid Indian visas or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards can enter and stay in India indefinitely.

So, can you apply for a Canadian visa now?

At the time of publishing this article, yes, you can. Whether it is a student, business or tourist visa, Canada has not suspended any visa service for now.