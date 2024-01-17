All about Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi that Modi is set to inaugurate

‘Hindus’ revelling in the euphoria of the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration will be in for another treat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Abu Dhabi, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, on February 14.

Breaking the news on Thursday (January 11), UAE’s envoy to India Abdulnasser Alshaali called it a “monumental day” to “celebrate tolerance and acceptance,” stressing that the initiative would further strengthen India-UAE ties.

Alshaali said last month, Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas extended the invitation on behalf of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir, and the same has been accepted by Prime Minister Modi.

To mark the occasion, a grand diaspora gathering titled ‘Ahlan Modi’ (which translates to ‘Hello Modi’) has been scheduled to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 13.

Here’s all you need to know about the temple, its significance in India-UAE diplomatic ties and why it will help the Modi government ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

First stone temple in the Middle East

The temple, located at Abu Mureikhah, will be the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East.

Special provisions were made to ensure that the temple encompasses the grandeur of Hindu temple architecture.

The temple will have seven shikhars or pinnacles/peaks, symbolically representing the Emirates. Each of these pinnacles will be engraved with stories and teachings from Hindu scriptures.

“The spires (shikhars) symbolically represent the seven emirates of the UAE as our way to say thank you to the leadership,” Pranav Desai, the temple’s project director told The National.

“There will also be 14 value tales from the Arabic region, Chinese, Aztec and from Mesopotamia that show how love is universal across all cultures,” Desai added.

Indian sculptors

Spread on a sprawling 55,000 square metres of land, the temple has been hand-carved by Indian sculptors.

Tonnes of pink sandstone have been flown from India’s Rajasthan for the construction of the temple while stones from North India have been used to help it withstand the high temperature of the middle-eastern country.

Over 2,000 artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat were employed to carve 402 white marble pillars for the temple. Each of the pillars contain carvings with tales from Hindu scriptures. The pillars have also been embellished with sculptures of animals, birds, musicians and the Moon.

The temple complex will have prayer halls, a visitor’s centre, and exhibition halls, learning areas, sports areas for children, thematic gardens, water features, a food court, and a book and souvenir shop.

The temple can accommodate 8,000-10,000 people and is open to people of all faiths.

How the temple came into being?

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces had gifted the land for the temple in August 2015 during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the country.

The ‘sheela poojan’ for the temple was done on February 11, 2018 following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and on February 10, 2018. While representatives of BAPS had accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the MoU signing, the entire royal family and over 250 local leaders were present at the occasion.