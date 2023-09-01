SBI to recruit 6,160 apprentices; registration from Sept 1 to 21

The State Bank of India has announced that it will recruit 6,160 persons for Apprentice positions in the bank, and that eligible candidates can apply for the post from Friday (September 1) onwards.



The registration process will extend from September 1 to September 21, 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Only those with a graduation degree from a recognised University / Institute can apply.

Selection Process



The selection process will include online written test and test of the local language.

The written test will have 100 questions to be answered in one hour, and the maximum marks is 100.



Written test in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages



Except for the test of General English, the test questions for written examination will be set in 13 regional languages - Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, in addition to English and Hindi.



Dates to remember



Opening date for registration: September 1, 2023



Closing date for registration: September 21, 2023

Written Test: October / November 2023

Where to apply

Candidates should apply for the posts through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.



Application fees

The application fees for General/ OBC/ EWS category is ₹300/-.



SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.



Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only, and can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project.



Candidates are requested to check the official website of SBI for more details.