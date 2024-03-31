Yuva review | Yuva Rajkumar debuts in action-packed Kannada film

In recent times, Kannada film industry has got a magic wand called KGF to ensure the success of a movie. It is believed that if the film is made on the KGF model then it is sure to set the cash registers ringing at the box office, at least to some extent.

However, if one watches Yuvraj Raghavendra Rajkumar's Yuva, it gives some comfort that the filmmaker has made a small effort to transcend this KGF model. The protagonist in the movie triumphs over his opponents using intelligence and ingenuity rather than strength. Director Santosh Anand Ram has tried to showcase an old formulaic story in a new way.

Gang war

Yuva begins with a gang war, reflecting the rebellious streak of the protagonist who studies in an engineering college in Mangaluru. He and his coach get banned for two years for a mistake they did not commit.

The atmosphere of the entire college turns violent due to the subsequent gang war. A point to be noted here is that college films are usually the same, there is nothing funny about it.

Two separate films?

From storytelling point of view, Yuva looks like two separate films. The first half of the film navigates the hero’s struggles in his college life and the second half witnesses him grappling with the weight of familial responsibility, shouldering his duties as a son.

The story gathers steam in the second half, when the hero is confronted with the stark reality of his father’s disappearance, driven underground by mounting debts. In between, the scenes like a short love song with the heroine Saptami Gowda and her standing by his side in his fight are nothing but the usual monotonous story.

Achyut Kumar as the protagonist’s father and Sudharani as the mother win the hearts of the audiences with their witty performances, but a little more hard work would have given more life to the characters.

Mass hero

Santhosh Anandram has found his own style of filmmaking without sticking to ready-made formulas. He has worked well on Yuvraj's strengths and weaknesses. Anandram has worked only as much as the story requires.

Yuvraj has all the signs of becoming a mass hero in the film industry. However, the makers of his next films have to sharpen the screenplay while he needs to choose the films that emphasise his acting power.

(This is a translated article from The Federal Karnataka.)