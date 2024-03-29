'Yuva' Kannada movie: Rajkumar’s grandson Yuva makes debut; fans celebrate

Yuva Rajkumar, the youngest son of Raghavendra Rajkumar, and the third generation of legendary Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar's family, made his acting debut on Friday (March 29) as his much-awaited movie ‘Yuva’ released worldwide.

The Kannada film is being screened in more than 250 theatres in Bengaluru, and the fans who were waiting for the release of ‘Yuva’ danced in front of the theatres and celebrated.

Cutouts outside theatres

Huge cutouts of Yuva along with cutouts of his late uncle and actor, Puneeth Rajkumar were installed outside theatres in the Karnataka capital.

A fan show was organised at Siddeshwar Theatre in Bengaluru early Friday morning. Yuva’s cutouts are placed in front of Siddeshwar Theatre in J P Nagar. Fans who watched the morning show were elated with Yuva’s performance. A similar atmosphere was witnessed at Santosh Theatre on KG Road in the Majestic area.

Yuva's dad dances with fans

Raghavendra Rajkumar along with his family arrived at Santosh Theatre to watch the movie. Yuva’s father Raghavendra, also known as Raghanna, danced with fans. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of Puneeth, and Puneeth’s daughter Vanditha also watched the film at Santosh Theatre.

‘Kantara’ actress Saptami Gowda has played the female lead in the film. Hitha Chandrashekar, Achyut Kumar, Sudharani, Kishore and others are part of the cast list. The film has music by Ajanish Loknath and cinematography by Srisha Kuduvalli. Santhosh Anand Ram has directed the movie bankrolled by Hombale Films.

What fans are saying

‘Yuva’ is a movie about the relationship between father and son. Yuva plays the role of a college student and a food delivery boy. The story is about the challenges faced by food delivery agents.

On X (Twitter), Kannada film fans are giving good reviews for the movie.

“Along with a very wonderful movie, you have also given a good message in this movie. Youngsters, students don't miss it. Yuva and Saptami Jodi are also superb,” an X user @sunilnpujar23 wrote in Kannada.

“Just now I saw the #yuva movie Perfect for story script for debutant, movie full of family values, And dance and fights are massive specially 2nd (half) was emotional. It's totally family entertainer,” another user @nikhilbiligere said on X.

“#Yuva is a perfect movie for a debutant. KFI has gained another mass hero. The first half is filled with one-liners (some dialogues feel like counters to fan wars) and fights, making it a treat for core fans. The second half is filled with family drama, & father-son emotions,” @Virat_Rocky18 wrote on X.

Uncle Shiva Rajkumar's wishes

Actor and Yuva's uncle Shiva Rajkumar wished the youngster on his debut movie, on X. “Congratulations on your debut @yuva_rajkumar may this be the first of the many milestones. All the best to the entire team of #Yuva,” he wrote.

"Best wishes to Hombale Films for #Yuva! Excited to see Yuva Rajkumar set the screen on fire in his debut. Wishing the entire cast and crew of this mass family entertainer all success!" Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar wrote on X.