Will actor Sanjay Dutt join politics like his father? This is what he says

Even as high-profile Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut and Govinda joined politics with much fanfare, with the former contesting from Mandi in Himachal, one prominent actor continues to steer clear from the political arena.

“I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now," he said in his post.

The 64-year-old Sanjay, who was last seen in Vijay’s 'Leo', said in the post that he would like to “put all rumours” about him joining politics to rest.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, the son of five-time Congress MP, the late Sunil Dutt, has issued a clarification on X (formerly Twitter) on April 8, denying rumours that he will jenter the political fray and contest in the upcoming national elections.

Sanjay’s father, who was also a famous actor with many iconic Hindi films to his credit, was a long-serving Congress MP from Mumbai North-West constituency.

The fact that Sanjay, who also hosted 'Big Boss' with Salman Khan, will not join politics has pleased many of his fans. For one fan tweeted, "Don't join politics or any political party. You are a great actor & we want to see you as an actor the rest of the time. You are in our hearts as a great actor."

Other fans pleaded with him not to join politics since it is "worse" for celebrities. “Being your fan I request you are doing great in films pls avoid the election," said one fan, while another welcomed his decision.

Controversial life

Sanjay Dutt’s life has been a controversial one as he went to jail under TADA for buying weapons from the accused in the 1993 serial blasts in Bombay. There's even a film based on his life titled 'Sanju'.

This isn't the first time that Sanjay has dismissed rumours of his entry into politics. In 2019, he squashed Maharashtra minister Mahadev Jankar's claim that he will join the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

Earlier, he was persuaded by a close friend to contest the 2009 Lok Sabha election as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate but he withdrew. Though he was appointed as the party's general secretary, he quit the post in December 2010.

Sanjay has a few films in his kitty like the sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree', which also has Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari. He also has 'Welcome To The Jungle', which will hit theatres on December 20, 2024.