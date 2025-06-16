Why Will Smith turned down lead role in Christopher Nolan’s Inception

Actor Will Smith has recently revealed that he turned down the lead role in Christopher Nolan's 2010 sci-fi thriller Inception because he found the script difficult to understand.

The role of Dom Cobb, a skilled extractor who infiltrates dreams to steal secrets, was eventually portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio.

During an interview, Smith admitted, "I didn't get it. Never said that out loud before... But it just didn't click for me at the time." He further expressed that discussing the missed opportunity is painful, stating, "It hurts too much to talk about it" .

Before DiCaprio's casting, the role was also offered to Brad Pitt, who declined due to scheduling conflicts

Inception became a critical and commercial success, grossing over $800 million worldwide and winning four Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects .

This isn't the first major role Smith has turned down; he previously passed on playing Neo in The Matrix and the titular character in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained, decisions he has since expressed regret over.



