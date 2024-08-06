Why Kamal Haasan will not host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8

Actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday (August 6) announced that he will not be hosting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil on account of prior professional commitments.

The legendary actor, who has been hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss Tamil for the last 7 years, took to social media platform X, saying, “Dear Viewers, With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I’m unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil.” He added, “I have been privileged to reach you in your homes.”



Dubbing Bigg Boss OTT Tamil as the “best television reality shows in India”, he said, “You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude. Your spirited and passionate support of the contestants is at the core of what makes Bigg Boss Tamil one of the best television reality shows in India.”





“Personally, being your host has been an enriching association, where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this learning experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show for our time together. Lastly, I would like to thank the wonderful team at Vijay TV, as well as every crew member who has been involved in making this enterprise a grand success. I am sure this season will be yet another success,” he said while signing off the post.



Kamal was last seen in the film Indian 2. Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 also featured Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Gulshan Grover and late Nedumudi Venu.

