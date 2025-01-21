Actor Vinayakan apologises after controversial video goes viral

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) Noted Malayalam-Tamil actor Vinayakan on Tuesday tendered an apology to the public a day after a controversial video purportedly involving him went viral on social media.

In that video, the actor is purportedly seen yelling at someone out of frame from a balcony, using objectionable language and even exposing himself.

The video also appears to show the "Jailer" actor losing his balance, collapsing onto the balcony floor, and continuing his vocal outburst.

In a Facebook post apparently referring to the incident, the "Kammattipadam" actor said he was tendering an apology to the society for all the "negative energies" from his side.

In the brief FB post, he admitted that as a film actor and as an individual, he was unable to handle many issues. However, Vinayakan didn't specifically say which particular matter he was referring to.

The video, purportedly involving the actor, went viral on social media platforms on Monday, triggering sharp reactions among netizens. The award-winning actor had triggered controversies even earlier also through his statements and impulsive actions.

Vinayakan had been arrested for creating a ruckus at a police station in Kochi last year. PTI

