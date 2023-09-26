Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Tuesday (September 26) announced that veteran actor Waheeda Rehman would be honoured with this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema.

Regarded one of India's finest actors, Rehman is best known for films like Pyaasa, CID, Guide, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Khamoshi and Trishul.

“I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema," the minister wrote on X.

Rehman, 85, made her acting debut with the 1955 Telugu films Rojulu Maraayi and Jayasimha. She made her Hindi cinema debut with Dev Anand-starrer CID in 1956.

In a career spanning over five decades, the legendary actor has worked in more than 90 films across languages. She received a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in Reshma Aur Shera (1971). She is already the recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

“At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society. I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history,” Thakur further said in his post on the microblogging site.

Rehman was last seen in Skater Girl, a 2021 coming-of-age sports drama.

(With inputs from agencies)